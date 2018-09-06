Halsey Reveals She Has a Small Cameo in Lady Gaga's A Star Is Born: 'It Was So Humbling'

Halsey has a cameo in one of the most anticipated films of the year.

The singer, 23, revealed on Twitter Wednesday that she plays herself in Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper‘s upcoming film A Star Is Born.

Halsey, whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, couldn’t help but divulge the news to her fans, tweeting, “I guess now is a good time to finally tell you guys that I have a little cameo in A Star Is Born!”

“Thank you so so much to Gaga and Bradley for including me. It was an honor to watch both of your talent and dedication on set. An all time [sic] life highlight for me for sure,” she added.

In a second tweet, the “Bad at Love” singer answered a fan’s question about whether she played herself or a minor character.

“I play myself for a very small moment! Which is insane because it means Gaga and Bradley saw me worthy of representing a piece of the current state of music in this film forever,” she tweeted. “They could have picked any artist. It was so humbling and unreal.”

Gaga, 32, is receiving critical acclaim for her starring role as Ally, a struggling artist who has given up on her dream of becoming a singer until a seasoned musician, Jackson Maine (Cooper), convinces her to try again.

While Halsey is excited about working opposite the Golden Globe winner, she might also be excited about her recent reunions with G-Eazy.

The two shared a kiss onstage on Friday at the rapper’s New Jersey concert and shared the stage again Saturday at Virginia Beach.

While G-Eazy, 29, may be spending more time with the singer, he also became embroiled in an argument with Machine Gun Kelly over Halsey.

On HOT 97 Friday, Machine Gun Kelly insinuated he had slept with Halsey during a freestyle rap that threw major shade a G-Eazy.

G-Eazy defended her in his own rap response in “Bad Boy.”

The rapper and Halsey also sparked reunion rumors when they were seen holding hands at the MTV Video Music Awards and when Halsey posted cute pictures (complete with the tongue emoji) of the two on Instagram on Sunday.

On July 3, Halsey had confirmed that the duo, who had been dating since the summer of 2017, had taken a break. “I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart,” she shared on her Instagram Story.

She continued, “I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.”

Halsey had previously told Marie Claire, “I love everything about him.”