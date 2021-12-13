Halsey previously revealed that they spent some time homeless and couch-surfing after dropping out of community college

Halsey Had 'Loads' of 'Normal' Jobs Before Becoming a Singer: 'I Took License Photos at the DMV'

Ashley Frangipane: DMV photographer.

On Sunday night, Halsey answered some fan questions on Twitter and shared that they had "loads" of "normal" jobs before becoming a Grammy-nominated singer — including driver's license photographer. (And no, this isn't an Olivia Rodrigo fan-fiction!)

"Loads lol," the "Darling" singer, 27, responded to a fan asking about their previous jobs. "Nanny, server, busser, hostess, delivery person, Baker, receptionist, I took license photos at the DMV."

A fan then followed up and asked the singer if they'd let folks retake their license photo if they didn't like it.

"Hell yeah I was always the go-to for that," they wrote back. As for their previous baking gig, Halsey wrote that their favorite type of bread is semolina.

Halsey's experience working typical jobs before becoming a musician and entrepreneur influenced how they approach managing their own businesses.

When asked what they've done with their "power and privilege" to help their employees, Halsey said they do "really whatever I can."

"I paid my employees through the pandemic even when there was no work, pay for IVF and fertility treatments, demand diversity on all sets, give paid mental health time, amongst other things as they appear per each individual's unique circumstances," Halsey wrote. "It's really whatever I can do."

"To straddle the line of capital and morality requires constant adjustment," Halsey wrote to another fan asking about running ethical and sustainable business. "If you can take criticism daily and stand your personal ground you can find ways to benefit your audience and deliver them an extraordinary product without compromising values."

In another tweet, they added that they "try" to create change within the industry.

Back in 2016, Halsey opened up about being essentially homeless after dropping out of community college at 19. (Their parents kicked them out when they decided to quit school.)

"I remember one time I had $9 in my bank account," they told Rolling Stone in 2016. "And [I] bought a four-pack of Red Bull and used it to stay up overnight over the course of two or three days, because it was less dangerous to not sleep than it was to sleep somewhere random and maybe get raped or kidnapped."

In the interview, they said that they were once invited to a party at a Holiday Inn — "I figured hotel party equals bed. I needed a bed," they said at the time — where they connected with some folks who made music.

"It was the first time I'd ever been in a studio," they said. "And by 'studio' I mean someone's basement that had a microphone and recording equipment."

It was there where they wrote "Ghost," which later became their breakthrough hit from EP Room 93.

"It's, like, 19 years of my life feel like they don't even fucking matter," they told Rolling Stone. "They could've just not happened, like they were some weird incubatory period. I'm just this f—ed-up stoner kid who made it."