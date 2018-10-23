G-Eazy and Halsey Split (Again!) Two Months After Reconciling: Source

Just two months after they were spotted holding hands after a brief split, G-Eazy and Halsey have called it quits again, a source confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

“It’s over again for now,” says the source. “He was partying over the weekend and girls were all over him. He didn’t care who saw.”

Reps for both stars did not respond to requests for comment.

Over the weekend, the musicians unfollowed each other on social media. Despite their latest setback, the rapper, 29, gushed about his “Him & I” collaborator at 97.1 AMP RADIO’s 6th Annual We Can Survive concert.

“She’s really inspiring to watch work, you know what I mean?” he told E! News. “I’ve been blessed and fortunate enough to get in the studio with a lot of artists that I admire, but she’s one of those that when you hear her voice come through live from the booth, it’s one of those, it just hits you right away. It’s pure.”

After the concert, G-Eazy headed to Karma International’s Kandy Halloween Party for a special performance. Meanwhile, Halsey was hard at work in Tokyo.

The musicians started dating in the summer of 2017. In July 2018, Halsey, 24, confirmed that she and the rapper were putting their relationship on hold.

“I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart,” she shared on her Instagram story at the time.

The split did not last, though: In August, they sparked reunion rumors when they were seen holding hands at the MTV Video Music Awards and when they smooched onstage. The next month, Halsey posted pictures (complete with the tongue emoji) of the two in bathing suits on Instagram.

G-Eazy and Halsey then jetted to Italy for a romantic getaway that coincided with her birthday.

“Happy birthday to this one. I love you so so so much and I always will,” G-Eazy wrote on Instagram.

They then solidified their on-again status when they walked the red carpet at the American Music Awards in October.