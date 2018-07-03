In the end, Halsey and G-Eazy are going their separate ways.

The musicians, who collaborated on their hit “Him & I,” are “taking time apart” after a year of dating, Halsey confirmed Tuesday.

“I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart,” she wrote in a note posted to her Instagram Story.

“I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.”

Halsey, 23, and G-Eazy, 29, began dating in summer 2017. “It’s been about a year,” Halsey told E! News in May. G-Eazy spoke highly of the “Bad at Love” singer in March at the iHeartradio Music Awards, telling reporters that, “We’re coworkers, you know? We both do this at a pretty high level, and it’s really dope to get to share that kind of experience with the person you’re actually dating.”

Fans of the couple began whispering about a possible split earlier this week, when Halsey tweeted lyrics from her song “Colors” — then provided further explanation when questioned.

“You were a vision in the morning when the light came through. I know I’ve only felt religion when I’ve laid with you,” she quoted, then clarified, “It’s really peculiar and beautiful when a song takes on a new meaning. When it feels like it’s about a different person, or when a lyric about something nice turns mean, or vice verse. The songs evolve as we/I do. How amazing.”

Eagle-eyed followers soon noticed photos of the couple disappearing from Halsey’s Instagram account, followed by a new post Tuesday afternoon captioned, “Kiss my dog on the forehead and then kiss ur ass goodbye. ✅”

The quote is a play on lyrics from Drake’s new song “8 Out of 10,” on which he raps, “Kiss my son on the forehead then kiss your ass goodbye.”