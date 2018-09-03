G-Eazy and Halsey Reunite Romantically as Rapper Feuds with Machine Gun Kelly over Singer

With a new set of swimsuit selfies, Halsey and G-Eazy continue to drop major hints that they’re back together — but it’s not all smooth sailing for the recently reunited couple.

Even as G-Eazy, 29, and Halsey, 23, smooched onstage on Friday at the rapper’s New Jersey concert and shared the stage again Saturday in Virginia Beach, the rapper was embroiled in a war of words with fellow rhymer Machine Gun Kelly, 28, over the singer.

On HOT 97 Friday, Machine Gun Kelly performed a freestyle rap that threw major shade at G-Eazy. He rapped, “Let’s just keep it G / Only Eazy I f— with is E / I seen he dyed his hair and got a hanging earring / I f—ed his girl now he look like me, this s— overbearing.”

In “Bad Boy, “G-Eazy responded at length to Machine Gun Kelly’s diss. “MGK, please stop trolling me, get over me / You wanna be me, you’re mad that you’re not as big as me,” G-Eazy rapped. “I’m everywhere, I’m your nightmare, you can’t get rid of me / Call an Uber, turn on the radio, imagine hearing me / ‘Him & I”s on, mad you’re listening to Halsey sing to me / Can’t f— with nobody with so much negative energy.”

Calling Machine Gun Kelly a “mini me” and “so below my class,” G-Eazy compared their careers: “I headline arenas and all of my s— go platinum / You never seen a plaque and your last s— at 30,000 / It’s not a competition, I’d hurt you if I start bragging.”

Then he threatened, “Disrespect her again, I’ll smack you / I’m not a boy.”

When G-Eazy and Halsey performed their hit “Him & I” at the Friday concert, G-Eazy said, “Make some noise for the most beautiful woman on this planet right now.”

They also sparked reunion rumors when they were seen holding hands at the MTV Video Music Awards and when Halsey posted cute pictures (complete with the tongue emoji) of the two on Instagram on Sunday.

On July 3, Halsey had confirmed that the duo, who had been dating since the summer of 2017, had taken a break. “I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart,” she shared on her Instagram Story.

She continued, “I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.”

Halsey had previously told Marie Claire, “I love everything about him.”

A June 2017 Rolling Stone profile said that Machine Gun Kelly and Halsey had been spending time together and “seemed pretty snuggly.” He told the outlet, “I won’t comment exactly on titles or labels or anything, but what I will say is I feel 16 again.”

Meanwhile, Machine Gun Kelly has another feud to worry about — after Eminem dissed him on his surprise album Kamikaze, Machine Gun Kelly put out “Rap Devil” on Monday in response.

Machine Gun Kelly tweeted, “im standing up for not just myself, but my generation. im doing the same s— you did back in ur day. life is still real on my side, and i had to take time from the grind to defend myself from someone i called an idol. love, Rap Devil.”