Halsey Poured Her Heart Out About G-Eazy Before Their Split: 'I Love Everything About Him'

Halsey may be on a break from G-Eazy, but she was gushing about their love prior to their split.

In an interview with Marie Claire for the magazine’s August cover story, the 23-year-old songstress opened up about her relationship with the Oakland rapper, 29.

The piece was published Friday, nearly two weeks after Halsey had announced the two were “taking some time apart.”

“I love everything about him,” she told the monthly, cooing, “He’s out of his f—ing mind.”

G-Eazy and Halsey Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

RELATED: Halsey Cries Onstage While Singing Breakup Ballad at First Concert Since G-Eazy Split

She went on to explain that the two had met two and a half years ago at a party and had immediate chemistry.

“We both knew right away. We just didn’t act on it,” Halsey explained. “I had just gotten out of a breakup; he just got out of a breakup. We were both, like, at the peak of our careers. ‘Me, Myself & I’ had gone seven times platinum. ‘Closer’ was, like, the biggest thing in the world. I just didn’t have time.”

Halsey and G-Eazy Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN

They eventually would begin dating in the summer of 2017 and bonded quickly. One of their favorite things to do together? Something Halsey called “playing roles.”

“If we wake up and we’re in the mood to be old-school, I’ll put on a sundress and a hat, and he’ll wear his hair slicked back and his shirt tucked in, and we’ll get in his ’65 Mustang and drive down to Malibu and go eat in a cafe by the beach and sing Amy Winehouse in the car,” she explained, adding that other scenarios might involve Ferraris and diamonds or skinny-dipping in a river while staying at a cabin in the woods.

“I’ve had partners who don’t want to play along. It feels stupid,” she added. I love curating an experience, changing it up. And he’s so that way with me. I haven’t found someone who matches every version of me until him. Like, he’s my left sneaker. For every version of him, there’s a version of me to match.”

Halsey and G-Eazy Christopher Polk/Getty

Halsey confirmed the pair were on a break on July 3.

“I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart,” she wrote in a note posted to her Instagram Story.

“I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.”

RELATED VIDEO: Halsey Breaks Down Her ‘Comfortable’ Grammys Look

A day prior, Halsey tweeted lyrics from her song “Colors,” writing, “You were a vision in the morning when the light came through. I know I’ve only felt religion when I’ve laid with you.”

Fans began whispering about a possible split, prompting Halsey to provide further explanation.

“It’s really peculiar and beautiful when a song takes on a new meaning,” she wrote. “When it feels like it’s about a different person, or when a lyric about something nice turns mean, or vice verse. The songs evolve as we/I do. How amazing.”

G-Eazy and Halsey Adam Bettcher/Getty

On July 7, Halsey returned to the stage for the first time since the split for a performance at the Common Ground Music Festival in Lansing, Michigan.

There, she broke into tears after singing the lyric, “Someone will love you / But someone isn’t me” in the lyric “Sorry.”

G-Eazy, who is currently traveling in Europe and collaborated with Halsey on their hit “Him & I,” has yet to comment on the split.

The August issue of Marie Claire hits newsstands July 19.