Back Together? Halsey and G-Eazy Kiss Onstage During Steamy Concert — See the Steamy Smooch!

Is this proof that Halsey and G-Eazy are officially back together again?
Nearly two weeks after the former couple were photographed holding hands in New York City, they reunited on Friday during the 29-year-old’s rapper concert in Holmdel, New Jersey.
“Make some noise for the most beautiful woman on this planet right now,” G-Eazy, 29, told the crowd during the show as they performed their song “Him & I,” according to E! News.
In a video of the pair’s lip lock that was captured by a fan, Halsey, 23, wraps her arms around the rapper’s neck before they both lean in to share an affectionate kiss on the lips.
Adding fuel to the fire, G-Eazy went on to share some steamy photos of the pair getting very cozy during their performance on his Instagram feed.
“I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.”
In an interview with Marie Claire that was conducted before their split (but published after), Halsey gushed about their relationship, saying, “I love everything about him.”
The two had met two and a half years ago at a party and had immediate chemistry, she said, but didn’t pursue a relationship until later.
“We both knew right away. We just didn’t act on it,” Halsey told Marie Claire. “I had just gotten out of a breakup; he just got out of a breakup. We were both, like, at the peak of our careers. ‘Me, Myself & I’ had gone seven times platinum. ‘Closer’ was, like, the biggest thing in the world. I just didn’t have time.”
They eventually would begin dating in the summer of 2017 and bonded quickly, collaborating on their hit song “Him & I.”