Halsey and Evan Peters' Valentine's Day Is Going 'Swimmingly' in Switzerland

Taking a dip!

Halsey and Evan Peters celebrated their first official Valentine’s Day together on Friday in Europe, where the singer is currently touring in support of her new album Manic.

“Life is going ‘swimmingly,'” the singer, 25, captioned a set of photos of the pair enjoying a hot tub in Ennetbürgen, Switzerland. “Happy Valentine’s Day.”

Image zoom Halsey and Evan Peters Halsey/Instagram

The “Without Me” songstress moved on from her British rocker beau Yungblud in September 2019 before she and Peters, 33, were first spotted together on a date at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Los Angeles that same month.

According to an onlooker, Peters — who split from fiancée Emma Roberts in March 2019 — appeared to be “flirting” with Halsey as they lined up to ride one of the theme park’s many rides.

The two then made their relationship red carpet official in October 2019 when they attended the American Horror Story 100th Episode Celebration together wearing matching Sonny & Cher Halloween costumes.

Image zoom Evan Peters and Halsey Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Speaking to E! News, a source told the outlet that “Halsey has always been a huge fan of Evan’s,” adding that they were set up by a friend and that they “had also been chatting over social media before deciding to hang out.”

According to multiple outlets, Halsey expressed her interest in Peters multiple times years ago, even once reportedly tweeting, “Petition for Evan Peters to date me” back in 2013.

The American Horror Story actor celebrated his birthday earlier this year and Halsey shared a sweet black and white tribute to her boyfriend on her Instagram.

“Happy birthday darling,” Halsey wrote before adding, “I can’t imagine a world without you in it.”

Before Peters and Yungblud, Halsey was also linked to fellow musician G-Eazy, whom she was recently reminded of at one of her shows.

During the pre-Super Bowl show BudXMiami, Halsey was in the middle of her set when an audience member continuously shouted the name of her ex at her.

Image zoom Halsey Noam Galai/Getty Images

When the offender wouldn’t come forward, she addressed the crowd, stating, “If you say G-Eazy one more f—ing time, I will kick you out this building. I will kick your f—ing ass, test me … You’re not going to disrespect me like that at my own show.”

She then urged the crowd to chant, “F— that guy!” and later shared a statement on Instagram Stories, saying, “don’t ever let someone make u feel crazy or unhinged cus ur a woman standing up for urself. Don’t tolerate disrespect in the name of being ‘nice.’ Love u.”