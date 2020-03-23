Have Halsey and Evan Peters Split? Singer Deletes Almost All Photos with Her Actor Beau

Image zoom Halsey and Evan Peters Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU

Have Halsey and Evan Peters called it quits?

Just last month, Halsey and Peters celebrated Valentine’s Day together. At the time, she shared a sweet photo of the pair taking a dip in what appeared to be an infinity pool in Ennetbuergen, Switzerland. “Life is going “swimmingly.” Happy Valentine’s Day,” she captioned the snap of herself sitting atop Peters’ shoulders in the pool.

But as of Monday, Halsey has removed all of the photos she previously posted of herself and Peters except her Valentine’s Day post. Fans began questioning the status of their relationship after noticing Halsey’s photo deletion.

“Apparently you guys broke up,” one person wrote. “What’s going on with you two can I have confirmation?” another added. “😫 She deleted her birthday post for evan so it seems they aren’t together anymore.”

Other fans had negative comments regarding Halsey’s past relationships. Some of her followers jumped to her defense. “Leave her alone ok? This is her life and she can do what she wants….” one chimed in. “Leave her alone okayyyyy,” another commented.

Fans noticed an additional interesting social media interaction on Sunday. Halsey posted a photo of her “first crack at making a Sunday dinner #YorkshireCertified” to her Instagram story and her ex, musician Yungblud, 22, shared the same picture to his own Instagram story just three minutes later. He wrote “can confirm” along the photo with a check mark and black heart.

Fans shared their reactions on Twitter, with some speculating that the photos could be hinting at a rekindling of Halsey and Yungblud’s relationship. “Did Halsey make dinner for Yungblud?” one person tweeted. “Halsey back with Yungblud AGAIN???” another wrote. “They are so cute,” a third Twitter user wrote before adding, “I want them to get married and make beautiful babies.”

A rep for Halsey didn’t immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Halsey, 25, and Peters, 33, were first linked together romantically in September when they were spotted enjoying a date at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Los Angeles. At the time, an onlooker said that Peters — who split from fiancée Emma Roberts in March 2019 — appeared to be “flirting” with Halsey as they lined up to ride the Goliath roller coaster.

Their romance sparked shortly after Halsey and Yungblud broke up earlier in September, but multiple outlets reported that Halsey initially expressed her interest in Peters as early as 2012. She reportedly tweeted, “Seriously Evan Peters stop making me attracted to alleged sociopaths and accused murderers….,” which was seemingly in reference to Peters’ role on American Horror Story.

In since-deleted tweets, Halsey also wrote, “Petition for Evan Peters to date me” in November 2013. The following year, in November 2013 she tweeted, “I’m a f—ing liar I’m so in love with Evan Peters I’m so whipped I’m whipped as f— !”

After one month of dating, Halsey and Peters made their relationship red carpet official when they attended the American Horror Story 100th Episode Celebration together in October 2019. For the occasion, Halsey and Peters wore matching Sonny and Cher Halloween costumes.

The couple also rang in the new year together during a romantic trip to Australia. Halsey was photographed with her arms around his shoulders as they rode around on a jet ski.

Halsey celebrated her beau’s Jan. 20 birthday with adorable black and white photos that she shared on her Instagram. She’s since deleted the post, but her caption was, “Happy birthday darling. I can’t imagine a world without you in it,” she added, concluding her sweet post with a white heart.”

In one of the photos, the couple was seen sharing a smooch as Halsey cradled his face. “I still can’t believe you’re dating 😭😍” one fan wrote. “This is INCREDIBLE,” another added. “MY HEART!” a third person commented.

Prior to her relationship with Yungblud and her romance with Peters, Halsey was in a turbulent on-off relationship with her ex G-Eazy — they officially split in October 2018.