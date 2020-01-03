Down Under! Halsey Holds Onto Evan Peters as Couple Goes on Jet Ski Ride in Australia

Image zoom Halsey and Evan Peters BACKGRID

Wet and wild!

Halsey and boyfriend Evan Peters are kicking off the new year in Australia. While spending some time together in the country’s Gold Coast, the “Graveyard” singer, 25, was photographed with her arms around the 32-year-old American Horror Story actor’s shoulders as they rode around on a Jet Ski together.

Halsey wore a colorful bikini and a yellow handkerchief around her hair for the outing while Peters wore shorts.

Days earlier, the singer performed a last-minute show in Melbourne after her set at the Falls Festival in Lorne was canceled, due to “predicted extreme weather conditions.”

“I’m playing a good old fashioned dirty show in MELBOURNE! i told you i’d come thru,” she wrote on Instagram as she announced the show.

Their latest outing came almost two months after Halsey shut down pregnancy rumors, after the pair were photographed together with both of their hands resting on the singer’s belly.

“Still not pregnant. Still just allergic to gluten. Still love pancakes.” she wrote in one tweet, joking in another: “Is it a boy? Is it a girl? It’s pancakes.”

The following day, she penned a more serious note, writing, “Pregnancy is a super sensitive subject. some celebrities are open about having any struggles with reproductive health. some are not. either way it seems really inappropriate to target someone and speculate about something so precious and personal.”

The pair made their red carpet debut in October, just days before Halsey confirmed her relationship status on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I don’t know what’s scarier though … having to talk about my boyfriend on TV or having that happen? It was a double whammy,” Halsey said, after being scared by an Ellen crew member when the host brought up the subject of her relationship.

Evan Peters and Halsey Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The confession marked the first time she had publicly called Peters her boyfriend, though they had been linked since September.

The “Eastside” singer made their relationship Instagram official a few weeks later, posting a photo of her and Peters in a Sonny and Cher couples costume at the American Horror Story 100th Episode Celebration in Los Angeles.