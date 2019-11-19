Halsey and Boyfriend Evan Peters Share a Sweet Kiss During Beach Date

Halsey and Evan Peters enjoyed a PDA-filled Sunday Funday this weekend.

The duo were spotted this weekend strolling around Santa Monica, California, taking a break from their walk to share a smooch on the beach.

Halsey, 25, wore a pink patterned jumpsuit with slide sandals and swept up her brunette locks into an up-do. Peters, 32, sported a T-shirt, light blue pants and black sneakers for the outing. Both stars wore sunglasses, while Halsey topped off her look with gold hoop earrings.

After making their red-carpet debut in October, Halsey confirmed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that Peters is indeed her boyfriend.

The confirmation came mid-interview, after an Ellen crew member surprised the “Without Me” singer in one of DeGeneres’ classic scares after the talk show host brought up the subject of her relationship with Peters.

“You distracted me with the boyfriend question,” Halsey told Degeneres, 61, after eliciting a scream from her surprise. “I wasn’t ready.”

“That’s what you call the one-two punch,” responded DeGeneres with a laugh.

“I don’t know what’s scarier though … having to talk about my boyfriend on TV or having that happen? It was a double whammy,” Halsey added, marking the first time she had publicly called Peters her boyfriend.

The pair were first spotted together on a date at Six Flags Magic Mountain north of Los Angeles in September. Peters appeared to be “flirting” with Halsey as they lined up for the theme park’s Goliath roller coaster, one onlooker observed.

The “Eastside” singer made their relationship Instagram official a few weeks later, the night before stepping out for their red carpet debut — where they dressed in a Sonny and Cher couples costume at the American Horror Story 100th Episode Celebration in Los Angeles.

“Resident goths,” Halsey captioned a photo of herself and Peters in Halloween outfits dressed as Marilyn Manson and a Juggalo, respectively. The same day, the duo held hands as they left Halsey’s Almost Famous Halloween party.

Halsey and Peters’ coupling comes after the actor’s split from ex-fiancé Emma Roberts in March after seven years of dating.

Meanwhile, the “Bad at Love” singer broke things off with singer Yungblud in early September.

She later addressed the split on Twitter, sharing in a since-deleted tweet, “Sometimes. People just break up. It doesn’t mean someone cheated or something bad happened or someone f—ed up. Sometimes. It just happens. Because life is constantly changing. And adults stay friends and move on.”