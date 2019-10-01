Halsey seems to be moving on with Evan Peters after her reported split from British rocker Yungblud.

The “Without Me” singer and American Horror Story actor were spotted out on a date at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Los Angeles on Sept. 21. According to an onlooker, Peters, 32 — who split from fiancée Emma Roberts in March — appeared to be “flirting” with Halsey, 25, as they lined up for the theme park’s Goliath roller coaster.

At around 8 p.m. that evening, the onlooker says the pair hopped onto the ride and held hands tightly as they plummeted down the coaster’s 180-foot slope. A photo of Halsey and Peters — both dressed in gray T-shirts — on the ride shows them smiling as they hold on to the front of their seats.

On Tuesday, E! News reported Halsey (born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane) and Yungblud (born Dominic Harrison) broke up in early September. They were first linked in November 2018 and dropped their song “11 Minutes” in February 2019. In August, Halsey paid tribute to Yungblud while wishing him a happy 22nd birthday on her Instagram.

“It was sort of abrupt, and it was Halsey’s decision to end the relationship,” a source told E!. “Halsey has been very busy with her work commitments and traveling a lot recently, and their relationship was getting rocky. She’s been very busy and focused on her career, which took more of a priority.”

The source also told the outlet that “Halsey has always been a huge fan of Evan’s.”

“A friend connected them, and they had also been chatting over social media before deciding to hang out,” the source said. “It’s still very new, but they are both interested in dating each other and hanging out.”

According to multiple outlets, Halsey expressed her interest in Peters years ago, reportedly tweeting in 2012, “Seriously Evan Peters stop making me attracted to alleged sociopaths and accused murderers….,” likely in reference to his AHS role.

In since-deleted tweets, Halsey then went on to say, “Petition for Evan Peters to date me” in November 2013 and “I’m a f—ing liar I’m so in love with Evan Peters I’m so whipped I’m whipped as f— !” in November 2014.

Prior to her romance with Yungblud, Halsey was in a tumultuous relationship with ex G-Eazy, having officially split from the rapper in October 2018. She is currently gearing up to release her third studio album, Manic, in January 2020.