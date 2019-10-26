Halsey and Evan Peters Spotted Holding Hands After Leaving Her Halloween Party in L.A.

The budding romance between Halsey and Evan Peters is still going strong.

The “Without Me” singer and American Horror Story actor were seen leaving her Almost Famous Halloween party in Los Angeles on Friday, fully in costume and holding hands.

Halsey — who recently from British rocker Yungblud — and Peters — whose engagement to fiancée Emma Roberts ended in March — coordinated their costumes for the celebration.

The pair dressed as Juggalos — fans of the group Insane Clown Posse — by painting their faces and wearing T-shirts of the hip-hop duo.

Halsey, 25, posted about her Halloween bash on her Instagram Story Friday writing that it would be “the craziest party” that she has “thrown yet.”

Earlier in the evening, the singer dressed as Marilyn Manson, wearing a bright red wig and a patent leather white bodysuit and thigh-high boots.

Halsey later documented her outfit on Instagram, along with a photo taken with Peters, 32.

“Resident goths,” she captioned the post, which shows Peters pointing to Halsey with his hand wrapped around her shoulder.

Halsey and Peters were first romantically linked after they were spotted on a date together at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Los Angeles on Sept. 21.

According to an onlooker, Peters appeared to be “flirting” with Halsey as they lined up for the theme park’s Goliath roller coaster.

At around 8 p.m. that evening, the onlooker says the pair hopped onto the ride and held hands tightly as they plummeted down the coaster’s 180-foot slope. A photo of Halsey and Peters — both dressed in gray T-shirts — on the ride shows them smiling as they hold on to the front of their seats.

On Oct. 1, E! News reported Halsey (born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane) and Yungblud (born Dominic Harrison) broke up in early September. They were first linked in November 2018 and dropped their song “11 Minutes” in February 2019. In August, Halsey paid tribute to Yungblud while wishing him a happy 22nd birthday on her Instagram.

According to multiple outlets, Halsey expressed her interest in Peters years ago, reportedly tweeting in 2012, “Seriously Evan Peters stop making me attracted to alleged sociopaths and accused murderers….,” likely in reference to his AHS role.

In since-deleted tweets, Halsey then went on to say, “Petition for Evan Peters to date me” in November 2013 and “I’m a f—ing liar I’m so in love with Evan Peters I’m so whipped I’m whipped as f— !” in November 2014.