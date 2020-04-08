Image zoom Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Halsey is giving back to healthcare workers battling the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The “Without Me” singer announced Wednesday she is donating 100,000 face masks to four hospitals in California: Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Providence Saint Joseph, LAC+USC Medical Center, and Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital.

“Every single day I am in awe of the medical workers on the frontlines,” Halsey, 25, wrote in an Instagram post announcing the donation. “Their determination, selflessness and empathy is the single greatest example of our capacity to love and survive as humans.”

She continued: “I am beyond privileged to be self isolating in my home, without the fear and obligation of essential work employment. Without a sick family member to care for. A child to feed. A financial crisis to navigate. So I tried to find a real way to make a difference.”

The New Jersey native worked with Orange International Inc., a label manufacturer, to source the masks from a factory in Guangzhou, China.

Halsey added that she would be making “a sizable donation” to Give Directly, a nonprofit that gives direct cash payments to vulnerable families hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and urged her fans to donate if they had the means.

The singer joins a growing list of celebrities pitching in to help fund relief efforts amid the pandemic including Pink, John Mayer, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson.

“Please continue to stay home, if you can,” Halsey concluded her post. “If you are on the frontlines, my heart is with you. And I will be continuing the fight to help you get the support and resources you need.