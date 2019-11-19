Halsey Denies She's Pregnant After Boyfriend Evan Peters Was Photographed Touching Her Stomach

Halsey is setting the record straight.

During her romantic weekend outing with new boyfriend Evan Peters, the pair were photographed together with both of their hands resting on the singer’s belly.

Fans were quick to speculate that because Halsey, 25, was cupping her stomach in the shot — and Peters, 32, was also suspiciously resting a hand on her belly — that meant that the star was expecting.

However, Halsey shut those rumors down on Twitter Monday evening, blaming the moment on a stack of pancakes she had eaten earlier in the day.

“Still not pregnant. Still just allergic to gluten. Still love pancakes.” she wrote in one tweet.

“Is it a boy? Is it a girl? It’s pancakes.” she joked in another tweet.

Over the weekend, Halsey and Peters were also spotted sharing a smooch on the beach as they strolled around Santa Monica, California.

Their PDA-filled outing came one month after the pair their red-carpet debut in October and shortly after Halsey confirmed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that the actor is indeed her boyfriend.

“I don’t know what’s scarier though … having to talk about my boyfriend on TV or having that happen? It was a double whammy,” Halsey said, after being scared by an Ellen crew member when the host brought up the subject of her relationship.

The confession marked the first time she had publicly called Peters her boyfriend, though they had been linked since September.

The “Eastside” singer made their relationship Instagram official a few weeks later, posting a photo of her and Peters in a Sonny and Cher couples costume at the American Horror Story 100th Episode Celebration in Los Angeles.

This isn’t the first time that Halsey has shut down pregnancy rumors.

Earlier this year, while she was still dating fellow singer Yungblud, Halsey teased some big news that would make some of her fans “explode. Into actual pieces.”

When some started guessing that her big news was a pregnancy, the singer quickly put the kibosh on any baby talk, joking that while she has gained weight, she’s not expecting.

“People think my last tweet is me hinting I’m pregnant, which means I’m either: a. Gaining weight B. Acting weird than usual,” she wrote in February. “Jokes on u, I’m doing BOTH! However STILL not pregnant!”

Despite her many denials, the star has made her desire for motherhood no secret, and in July 2018 sent tongues wagging when she told Marie Claire that she could potentially get pregnant once her tour wrapped.

“Once the tour is over, I feel like anything could happen. I could decide I want to move to Italy for a year and write. I could get pregnant. I finally have enough stability in my career where I can take a breath. I feel like I can let life happen,” she told the outlet.

Halsey also previously revealed to Rolling Stone in 2016 that she’d suffered a miscarriage while on tour the year before.

“I want to be a mom more than I want to be a pop star,” she said. “More than I want to be anything in the world.”