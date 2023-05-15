Halsey's Dating History: From Matty Healy to Alev Aydin

Halsey is single again.

The Grammy-winning artist (born Ashley Frangipane) was in a longterm relationship with writer and producer Alev Aydin, and the two welcomed a child, Ender, in July 2021.

However, the pair amicably split in April 2023, with plans to co-parent their son.

Prior to their relationship with Aydin, Halsey had several high-profile romances and has been linked to fellow entertainers such as Matty Healy, Machine Gun Kelly and G-Eazy. Halsey's dating life has also served as the inspiration for her music, and easter eggs about the singer's past relationships can be found within the lyrics of hit songs like "Without Me" and "You Should Be Sad."

"I have to be honest, [writing 'Without Me'] led me to my decision [to break up with G-Eazy] at that time," Halsey told Zach Sang in an October 2018 interview. "I listened to what I wrote and went, 'Oh my god, is that how I feel? If that's how I feel I need to put the pause on this thing right now.' "

The artist continued, "I'm obviously talking about my relationship. So the song happened first. And it was just this moment of sincerity."

Halsey has also collaborated with several of her exes on hit songs — both during and after their respective relationships ended.

Keep reading for a look back at Halsey's dating history.

Matty Healy

C Flanigan/FilmMagic ; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Halsey's first publicly known romance was with The 1975's frontman Matty Healy. Though the two never confirmed their relationship or subsequent breakup, fans have long theorized that Halsey's debut EP, Room 93, was named after a hotel room she and Healy had shared.

Halsey kept things vague about their rumored relationship when speaking to Billboard in 2015.

"We're both attracted to characters, and we saw that in each other. I spent a lot of time watching him, and he spent a lot of time loving being watched," they explained. "But if you think he's the first red-wine-­drinking, pretty-boy rocker in skinny jeans I've been associated with, you're out of your f---ing mind."

Lido

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In 2015, Halsey was in a relationship with Lido (born Peder Losnegård), the executive producer of her album Badlands. By August of that year, the pair had broken up, but they continued to live together in Los Angeles.

Halsey shared in a 2017 interview with Dazed that she and the Norwegian musician had collaborated on their respective albums about each other even after their split.

"Well, both of our albums [are] kind of a chronicle of our breakup," Halsey said. "He put out an album called Everything last year, and I put out hopeless fountain kingdom. We were both really heavily involved in these albums."

The former couple pushed through the difficult moments in the process. "Were there moments when we were in the studio where we absolutely f---ing hated each other? For sure," they added. "But also, working together kind of reminds you that from a human perspective, you care about this person more than what your romantic relationship indicated. … I think for both of us, it was therapeutic."

Machine Gun Kelly

John Shearer/BBMA2017/Getty

Halsey was first photographed with actor and rapper Machine Gun Kelly (born Colson Baker) in June 2016. The pair walked the red carpet and posed together at the premiere of his Showtime series Roadies.

In June 2017, MGK told Rolling Stone, "I won't comment exactly on titles or labels or anything, but what I will say is I feel 16 again."

While they never spoke publicly about their breakup, it appeared things had cooled down by the following July, when Halsey quickly shot down rumors that they were together on Twitter. "I'm not with anybody. That photo is 2 years old. Everyone mind they damn business," she wrote.

In September 2018, MGK appeared on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club and noted that he and Halsey had once been intimate, but he didn't specify the extent of their relationship.

Halsey and MGK later collaborated on the 2020 song "Forget Me Too."

G-Eazy

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Halsey and G-Eazy (born Gerald Earl Gillum) entered a longterm — and very public — relationship in 2017. The two met at a party, as G-Eazy told Paper that same year.

"We could talk for hours endlessly," he told the magazine. "She's been through a lot in her personal life, in her professional life. It shocks me all the time that she's as young as she is, because even I'll forget sometimes and think she's my age and forget that she's five years younger."

In addition to making several PDA-filled red carpet appearances, the pair gave fans insight into their romance with the release of their steamy duet, "Him & I."

However, after a year of dating, the couple decided to take a break in July 2018, as Halsey confirmed on Instagram.

"I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart," the singer wrote on their Instagram Story.

Only one month later, however, Halsey and G-Eazy appeared to be back together when they were seen holding hands at an MTV VMAs afterparty. That October, they vacationed in Italy for Halsey's 24th birthday and walked the red carpet together at the American Music Awards.

By the end of the month, though, they'd split again. A source told PEOPLE: "It's over again for now. He was partying over the weekend, and girls were all over him. He didn't care who saw."

Yungblud

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Halsey was next linked to English musician Yungblud (born Dominic Richard Harrison). They began seeing each other in November 2018 after Halsey slid into Yungblud's DMs and bonded over their love of music.

"I was just in the studio with my mates, and I was like, 'Halsey just gave me her number and a black heart.' And then it's like, 'What?!' " Yungblud later explained during a joint interview with the radio station 97.1 AMP.

During their relationship, Halsey and Yungblud collaborated on the song "11 Minutes" and starred in the music video together, sharing a passionate kiss during one scene.

Halsey also shared some sweet words about Yungblud for his 22nd birthday in August 2019.

"Darling dom. everyone who has met you in this life, for any amount of time at all, will be changed forever because of it," they wrote on Instagram. "For some, in small ways they won't even realize. for others, in a life changing wave. and every single one of them will be better, from having crossed your path for even a second. you leave an irrevocable shine on every soul you come in contact with. mine is gleaming. 💡happy birthday, I love you."

Despite her tribute, however, the couple broke up one month later. That October, Halsey addressed the split on Twitter.

"Sometimes. people just break up," they wrote in a since-deleted tweet. "It doesn't mean someone cheated or something bad happened or someone f---ed up. sometimes. it just happens. because life is constantly changing. and adults stay friends and move on."

Evan Peters

Rachel Luna/FilmMagic

Following their split from Yungblud, Halsey began dating actor Evan Peters. The two were first seen together in September 2019 at Six Flags Magic Mountain in L.A. One month later, they were spotted leaving a Halloween party together holding hands.

It wasn't long before they made their red carpet debut. In October, they attended the American Horror Story 100th Episode Celebration together while dressed in Halloween costumes as Sonny and Cher.

The couple's relationship continued into 2020. In January, she wished him a happy 33rd birthday on Instagram, writing: "Happy birthday darling. I can't imagine a world without you in it."

The following month, they spent Valentine's Day together, with Halsey sharing several photos of the pair in a pool in Switzerland. "Life is going 'swimmingly,' " they wrote. "Happy Valentine's Day."

Keeping up with their Halloween traditions, Halsey revealed in late February 2020 that she first met all of Peters' friends while dressed as Marilyn Manson for Halloween.

"I went out with my boyfriend, we had just started seeing each other, and I met all of his friends for the first time dressed like that," Halsey said during an interview for the web series Hot Ones. "He was a good sport about it, he was like, 'This is my girlfriend.' He was, like, super proud."

By March 2020, however, their relationship was rumored to be over after Halsey deleted most of her photos with Peters from her Instagram. Around the same time, fans speculated that the singer was back with Yungblud — they both posted the same photo of a meal Halsey had cooked, but there was no further confirmation that they had rekindled their relationship.

Neither Peters nor Halsey has publicly discussed their split.

Alev Aydin

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Halsey first connected with screenwriter Alev Aydin in 2018. The two were strictly professional at first, as Aydin was going to write a biopic about Halsey's life.

The singer commented on their initial meeting in 2021 when a fan asked why the movie never happened. "Bc alev was supposed to be writing it the past 3 years and we slowly fell in love instead. you know the rest!" they tweeted.

Though Halsey and Aydin were first seen together at an L.A. Lakers game in January 2019, they weren't linked romantically until the following June, when they got matching tattoos of the word "seeds" in each other's handwriting.

In January 2021, Halsey surprised fans by announcing that she and Aydin were expecting a baby together. The singer shared the news on Instagram, writing, "surprise! 🍼🌈👼🏻," alongside a series of photos showing their baby bump.

In the comments section, Aydin wrote, "Heart so full, I love you, sweetness." Halsey wrote back, "I love you!!!!! And I love this mini human already!"

Halsey and Aydin welcomed their baby, Ender Ridley Aydin, on July 14, 2021. The "Without Me" singer shared black-and-white photos of the newborn and Aydin on Instagram, writing, "Gratitude. For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth. Powered by love."

As with some of their past relationships, Halsey also collaborated with Aydin. In June 2022, they released the music video for "So Good," which featured home videos documenting their relationship.

Halsey and Aydin continued to share snippets of their relationship on social media. For Valentine's Day in 2023, Halsey posted a since-deleted photo of herself and Aydin kissing, along with a sweet snap of Aydin with Ender. Meanwhile, Aydin shared a photo of the two of them sitting on a golf cart and wrote, "My Sweet Valentine, I Love You."

In April 2023, however, the couple went their separate ways. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the singer petitioned for full physical custody and joint legal custody of their son.

"It's an amicable split," a source told PEOPLE. "They're planning to co-parent."