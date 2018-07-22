Halsey Leaves Cryptic Comment on G-Eazy’s Latest Snap — Then Clarifies She Wasn’t Being 'Petty'

Halsey confused some fans after a comment she left on one of ex G-Eazy’s photos was misinterpreted.

On Saturday, G-Eazy (born Gerald Gillum) shared a concert photo from his recent performance at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Washington, which he captioned: “Big D— Energy.”

In response, the 23-year-old singer, who on July 3 confirmed the pair had split, commented by sharing three cryptic symbols: a cloud emoji, followed by a tornado emoji and a water drop emoji.

In a separate comment, she simply wrote, “lmao.”

However, after many fans began asking whether the singer was making a disparaging comment about the 29-year-old rapper’s caption, Halsey took it upon herself to set the record straight.

In response to a fan, she wrote: “No petty here. Caption dumb funny and stage looks dope. Jealous of everyone who gets to see the show!”

Halsey’s comments come just days after G-Eazy shut down rumors that he was dating Demi Lovato.

“She’s just a friend,” he said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday night.

“It’s just one of those things that comes with the territory,” he continued, adding that he doesn’t mind the speculation. “You trade in your anonymity in exchange for some of your success in the public eye. You have to remember the blessings and remember how grateful you are to be here in the first place and understand that some of that is just what comes with the territory.”

Halsey and G-Eazy, who collaborated on their hit song “Him & I,” announced that they were “taking time apart” earlier this month. Prior to their split, the pair had dated for a year.

“I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart,” Halsey wrote in a note posted to her Instagram Story. “I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.”

Days after the breakup, Halsey cried onstage while crooning her song “Sorry” onstage. She broke into tears after singing the lyric, “Someone will love you / But someone isn’t me.”

Her emotional moment was captured in a video by one fan and shared to social media. The audience in attendance could be heard cheering on Halsey as she took her pause, with screams of “I love you.”