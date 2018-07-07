Halsey Cries Onstage While Singing Breakup Ballad at First Concert Since G-Eazy Split

Halsey couldn’t hold back her tears on Friday night as she took the stage for the first time since her breakup with rapper G-Eazy.

The 23-year-old songstress was performing her ballad “Sorry” at the Common Ground Music Festival in Lansing, Michigan when she broke into tears after singing the lyric, “Someone will love you / But someone isn’t me.”

Her emotional moment was captured in a video by one fan and shared to social media. The audience in attendance can be heard cheering on Halsey as she takes her pause, with screams of “I love you.”

Halsey and G-Eazy, who collaborated on their hit “Him & I,” were dating for nearly a year before their split.

On Tuesday, she confirmed the pair were on a break.

“I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart,” she wrote in a note posted to her Instagram Story.

“I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.”

Halsey, 23, and G-Eazy, 29, began dating in summer 2017. “It’s been about a year,” Halsey told E! News in May. The rapper spoke highly of the “Bad at Love” singer in March at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, telling reporters that, “We’re coworkers, you know? We both do this at a pretty high level, and it’s really dope to get to share that kind of experience with the person you’re actually dating.”

Fans of the couple began whispering about a possible split earlier this week, when Halsey tweeted lyrics from her song “Colors” on Monday — then provided further explanation when questioned.

“You were a vision in the morning when the light came through. I know I’ve only felt religion when I’ve laid with you,” she quoted, then clarified, “It’s really peculiar and beautiful when a song takes on a new meaning. When it feels like it’s about a different person, or when a lyric about something nice turns mean, or vice verse. The songs evolve as we/I do. How amazing.”

Eagle-eyed followers soon noticed photos of the couple disappearing from Halsey’s Instagram account, followed by a new post Tuesday afternoon captioned, “Kiss my dog on the forehead and then kiss ur ass goodbye. ✅”

The quote is a play on lyrics from Drake’s new song “8 Out of 10,” on which he rapped, “Kiss my son on the forehead then kiss your ass goodbye.”

G-Eazy, who is currently traveling in Europe, has yet to comment on the split.