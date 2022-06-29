Halsey Claps Back at Fans Who Left Concert over Speech Supporting Abortion in Phoenix

"If you don't like it, I don't know why you came to a Halsey concert, because I've never been shy that this is how [I feel]," the singer said in a speech on Sunday night

Halsey is paying no mind to concertgoers who don't agree with their support of women's reproductive rights.

The "So Good" singer has long made her pro-choice views public — so when an attendee at their Sunday night concert in Phoenix tweeted that people were leaving following a passionate speech on the subject, the star was ready with a clever comeback.

"downside of doing outdoor venues: no door to hit them on the way out 👋🏼," Halsey, 27, tweeted on Monday.

In remarks captured by a fan who then shared them to Twitter, Halsey criticized the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, which protects the right to an abortion, on Friday, and expressed their heartbreak for the fans who will be negatively impacted by the decision.

"The truth is that my heart breaks looking out into this audience because I see so many people who deserve to have incredible lives, who deserve the right to healthcare that they need, who deserve the right to choose themselves in a situation where there is a choice," they said at the Ak-Chin Pavilion. "I'm hoping every single one of you, and I don't want you to ever have to be in a situation where you don't have access to that."

They added: "If you don't like it, I don't know why you came to a Halsey concert, because I've never been shy that this is how [I feel]."

During another show at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on Tuesday, Halsey gave a similar speech, and led chants of "F— [Texas Attorney General] Ken Paxton!" and "F— [Governor] Greg Abbott!"

"The reality is that one in three people who are child-bearing age will have an abortion in their lifetime. One in three! Look around you," the star said. "You are in a building full of 15,000 people. So all those strangers that you hear stories about, that you think it doesn't affect you in your real life, look to the left, look to the right, look in front of you, look behind you. These people who are here, who are singing along to the same songs as you who are here because they love the same things as you, maybe even you, there are people in here whose lives will be saved because they have an abortion. I can tell you about one that I know for certain. Right here."

Halsey went on to encourage fans to vote people like Paxton, Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz out of office, and also led a "My body, my choice" chant.

"I am so f—ing proud to know you guys. I see your signs," they said. "I f—ing see you… I'm so proud that my son is going to grow up in a world that is pioneered by people like you. Thank you so much. I want to stay up here and yell all night but unfortunately the show must go on."

The star welcomed son Ender Ridley with partner Alev Aydin in July 2021.

When news of the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe vs. Wade, which had been in effect since 1973, broke, Halsey wrote on Twitter that they felt "defeated" by the news.

The decision lets individual states decide whether to allow abortions, and will likely lead to all but total bans on the procedure in nearly half of the country.