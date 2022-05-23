"I just want to release music," singer Halsey said. "I deserve better"

Halsey Claims Label Is Halting Their Music Release Unless They 'Fake a Viral Moment on TikTok'

Halsey is speaking out about the fate of their new music.

On Sunday, the "Without Me" singer, 27, jumped on TikTok to share what has been going on behind the scenes with their upcoming single, claiming their record label is holding them back from releasing the tune for marketing reasons.

"Basically I have a song that I love and I wanna release ASAP but my record label won't let me," Halsey wrote in the video, which included what appeared to be the unreleased track playing in the background.

They went on to allege that their label Astralwerks, Capitol Records' electronic music subsidiary, is blaming the delay on the need for social media buzz surrounding its release.

"I've been in this industry for eight years and I've sold over 165 million records and my record company is saying I can't release [the song] unless they can fake a viral moment on TikTok," Halsey claimed.

Halsey attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

"Everything is marketing," Halsey added. "And they are doing this to every artist these days. I just want to release music, man and I deserve better [to be honest]. I'm tired."

In a statement made to PEOPLE, a spokesperson for Capitol Music Group said, "Our belief in Halsey as a singular and important artist is total and unwavering. We can't wait for the world to hear their brilliant new music."

In a follow-up video, Halsey appeared to share audio from a conversation about the situation.

"I wish I was kidding lol" the singer wrote in text that appears over the screen as the audio played.

In the clip, the voice on the other line explained how the singer could go about releasing the song, walking them through the steps to be followed if Halsey is "OK" with it.

"What?" the voice on the other end is heard saying seemingly picking up on Halsey's disappointment at the situation.

"I just hate this," Halsey said.

"Oh I know, I hate it," the voice responded.

The TikTok finished with Halsey saying, "It sucks."

Halsey signed to Astralwerks in 2014.

This isn't the first time they've criticized the label. In November 2021, Halsey spoke out about their frustration in having to update label executives while making their album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power

"[T]here were moments when I felt powerless," Halsey told Hits Daily Double. "Updating my progression to accommodate execs and investors, making sure the arrival of my child was timely enough that it wouldn't cost anyone money, was dehumanizing."