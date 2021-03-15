Halsey Shows Appreciation for Fans' Support After Updating Pronouns on Social Media: 'Thank U'

Halsey, who's expecting their first child, recently said that pregnancy "has leveled my perception of gender entirely"

Halsey is thanking fans for support after updating their pronouns on social media.

In a Saturday Instagram Story post, as shared by multiple outlets including Yahoo! and Teen Vogue, the 26-year-old singer showed their appreciation with a simple "Thank u," followed by a red heart emoji.

While Halsey did not specify what they were posting about, fans noticed that the singer changed their pronouns to she/they on both Twitter and Instagram.

Many flocked to social media to show their support for the "Without Me" hitmaker, with one writing, "Seeing halsey change her pronouns to she/they and seeing people be so so happy that they share pronouns with someone who is so important to them and holds so much influence is so🥺🥺🥺🥺 u all are so valid I'm so proud of u :,)."

Tweeted another, "Halsey using she/they pronouns really warms my heart. people do not understand how easily u can make someone feel invalidated just with simple words. Seeing a person i look up to a lot coming out with the same pronouns as [me] is very comforting tbh <3."

"I've been thinking lots about my body. It's strange to watch yourself change so quickly," wrote the "Graveyard" singer. "I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about 'womanhood' but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely."

"My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that's all," Halsey continued. "Doing a remarkable thing. And it's grand."

They concluded, "I hope the feeling lasts. I cook a lot, sleep even more, and read lotssss of books. I miss my family. And you guys too! 🧚🏼‍♂️ bye for now."

Halsey — who opened up earlier this month about how she and Aydin "tried very hard" for their baby on the way, who "was 100% planned" — has been outspoken about their struggles with reproductive health.

Back in 2016, they revealed during a Rolling Stone interview that they had become pregnant the year prior — just before their career launched — but suffered a miscarriage directly ahead of a show. The artist still went ahead with the performance.

"It's the angriest performance that I've ever done in my life," Halsey recalled. "That was the moment of my life where I thought to myself, 'I don't feel like a f---ing human being anymore.' This thing, this music, Halsey, whatever it is that I'm doing, took precedence and priority over every decision that I made regarding this entire situation from the moment I found out until the moment it went wrong. I walked offstage and went into the parking lot and just started throwing up."