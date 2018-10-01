Halsey Celebrates Birthday During Romantic Trip to Italy with G-Eazy: 'Sweetness of My Life'

Halsey found somebody very special to celebrate her 24th birthday with: her boyfriend G-Eazy.

Two months after the pair first sparked reconciliation rumors following a brief split, the happy couple embarked on a romantic trip to Italy, where they celebrated the pop star’s birthday.

Leaving absolutely no doubt over the depth of his feelings, the “No Limit” rapper, 29, penned a gushing tribute to his lady love.

“Happy birthday to this one. I love you so so so much and I always will,” he wrote alongside a series of photos from their trip, including one of the pair cuddling up in front of a private plane.

Halsey/Instagram

“I myself, along with millions and millions of other people appreciate you more than you’ll ever know. You’re the brightest star in the sky,” he sweetly added. “So grateful to get to travel thru life with you, so happy to call you my queen. Happy birthday baby.”

RELATED: G-Eazy and Halsey Reunite Romantically as Rapper Feuds with Machine Gun Kelly over Singer

Kicking off the festivities, Halsey started the celebration by sharing a photo of the rapper sitting in a room at Osteria Francescana, a restaurant in Modena, that was filled with different wine bottles.

“It’s my birthday,” she captioned the shot.

She also went on to post a photo of the couple kissing in Venice, while taking a romantic gondola ride. “Sweetness of my whole damn life,” she wrote alongside the image.

In a message dedicated to her fans, the “Him and I” singer went on to thank all of her well-wishers for “the birthday love.”

“I’ll start responding soon….as soon as this view stops looking so good….” she cheekily added alongside an image of herself showing off her curves while lounging in a bikini in front of the water.

Continuing to highlight her beautiful surroundings, and her fit frame, she also shared a photograph of her latest artistic endeavor: painting a bowl of cherries.

RELATED VIDEO: Halsey Opens Up About G-Eazy Split During Concert: ‘Dont Sleep With Your Ex’

In late August, nearly two months after Halsey announced that the two were “taking some time apart,” the pair first sparked reconciliation rumors when they were spotted leaving an after-party for the MTV Video Music Awards together while holding hands.

Turning speculation into overdrive, just two weeks later, Halsey joined the rapper onstage in New Jersey, where the pair performed their song “Him and I” together and shared a steamy kiss on the lips.

Since then, Halsey has gone on to share multiple snaps of the pair cozying up together on her Instagram.

“A photo of me and the love of my life: Kate Moss,” she joked alongside a photo of G-Eazy kissing her nose while wearing a shirt with the supermodel’s face on it.