Halsey Breaks Her Toe to 'Save' a Butterfly — Only to Find Out the Insect Was Already Dead

Ouch! Halsey‘s attempt at a brave rescue of a stricken insect has gone horribly wrong.

On Wednesday, the singer, 24, shared a photo of her bloody, broken toe and the reason for her injury wasn’t performance-related.

The New Jersey-born singer said that in an attempt to save a butterfly, she ended up breaking her own toe. Making matters worse, it turned out the butterfly was already dead.

“I was trying to save a hurt butterfly in the jungle,” she wrote. “I broke my toe. turns out the butterfly was already dead.”

“I sacrificed having nice feet when I committed to a life of dancing on stages and saving dead butterflies,” Halsey joked. “This hurts.”

The singer seems to have an affinity for butterflies — many of her merchandise items along with the cover for her single “Without Me” feature the flying insect.

During the world tour for her second album Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, butterfly-shaped confetti was released from above as Halsey performed “Alone” on stage. In December, she reminisced about the tour and shared fan-taken videos of some of her performances — and her butterfly theme provoked some emotions.

“The butterflies,” Halsey tweeted. “Now I’m rly sad.”

The singer is currently enjoying the release of “Boys With Luv,” her collaboration with K-pop sensation BTS and her latest solo single “Nightmare,” which has garnered 25 million plays on Spotify since it released on May 17.

“I don’t usually talk about stats like this but I found out Without Me is the #1 most played song on pop radio this year, and Nightmare is the most added song at radio this week,” she tweeted last week. “I am so beyond speechless. Thank you for taking my voice to places I never thought it’d touch.”

Despite her injury, Halsey is still scheduled to perform at multiple shows in the coming days, including a performance at iHeartRadio’s Wango Tango alongside the Jonas Brothers and Taylor Swift, and another performance at Wembley Stadium in London on June 8.

Halsey isn’t just trying to make the world a better place by trying to save butterflies, though. The singer is partnering with ACLU to highlighted the importance of women’s reproductive rights and access to abortions. The partnership comes as states such as Louisiana, Alabama, Kentucky, Ohio and Georgia move to enact and enforce legislation banning and limiting access to abortion.

“Abortion is a constitutional right, abortion is health care and abortion is my decision,” Halsey says in the video, adding that access to reproductive care continues to be legal in all 50 sates. “This is the moment for us to speak up, to come together and to fight.”

Reproductive health is an important and personal issue for Halsey. Last year, the singer opened up about freezing her eggs and has previously spoken about having suffered from a miscarriage hours before a show.

“I think that the reason it happened is just the lifestyle I was living. I wasn’t drinking. I wasn’t doing drugs. I was f—ing overworked,” Halsey told Rolling Stone in 2016. “In the hospital every couple of weeks, because I was dehydrated, needing bags of IVs, brought to my greenroom. I was anemic, I was fainting. My body just broke the f— down.”