The singer revealed that she later broke two toes on her other foot as well

Halsey Is 'Waddling Like a Penguin' After She Broke Her Ankle Tripping Over Dishwasher Door

After some 2,000 live shows, Halsey has "finally" broken her ankle after tripping over her open dishwasher door.

While catching up with Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast Monday, the "Bad at Love" singer revealed that she recently fractured her left ankle while loading up her dirty dishes.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I was loading the dishwasher and I pulled the door down to load the dishwasher,” Halsey said. “And the kitchen floor was wet and I tripped over the dishwasher door. And after, you know, 2,000 live shows, where I’m jumping around for two hours, I finally fractured my ankle. In the kitchen. At my house."

Last week, Halsey further clarified her injury in a Twitter Q&A that she "slammed" her "ankle bone into the metal and fractured it."

When one fan asked how she managed to be so clumsy, the singer jokingly replied, "only offstage!"

However, her bad luck didn't end there. When a fan followed up to ask how she was doing a few days later, she admitted to additionally breaking two toes on her other foot.

"I was doing okay till I broke 2 toes on the other foot," she wrote on Twitter. "So now I have a cast on left foot and 2 broken toes on right foot. Waddling like a penguin."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Following her appearance on Capital Breakfast, Halsey shared an update on Instagram, posting a bikini mirror selfie without her ankle brace.

"I took my brace off my ankle cause it was itchy and now I need to put it back," she shared. "I made a quiche and fresh spinach butternut squash ravioli."

The singer also revealed in her post that she is currently studying Constitutional Law, sharing an image of the book in her photo series.

"Law is fun but hard," she added. "Beautiful sky. Can’t stop watching avatar. and judging from the baby pic I’ve been a disassociating little freak who romanticizes the '70s for my whole life. That’s all, thank you."