Halsey Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to 'Darling' Boyfriend Yungblud: 'I Love You'

Halsey is celebrating someone who has made her soul gleam.

The “Without Me” singer, 24, took to Instagram to wish her boyfriend Yungblud — born Dominic Harrison — a very special 22nd birthday.

With a series of sweet photos of the British rock musician, Halsey wrote a moving tribute about the bright presence he has been in her life.

“darling dom. everyone who has met you in this life, for any amount of time at all, will be changed forever because of it,” she began her post. “for some, in small ways they won’t even realize. for others, in a life changing wave. and every single one of them will be better, from having crossed your path for even a second.”

“you leave an irrevocable shine on every soul you come in contact with. mine is gleaming. 💡,” she added. “happy birthday, I love you.”

In the last photo of the series, the couple were photographed embracing and sharing a kiss.

Yungblud was quick to notice on the sweet note, writing “i love you” in the comments.

He later thanked everyone for the birthday wishes in his own post to Instagram, sharing a photo of himself with Halsey, cuddling up in Pokémon-themed pajama onesies.

“thankyou to everybody for all the birthday love … can’t believe i found u all man 😝,” he wrote. “eevee and snorlax sendin all the fookin luuuv 🖤🖤🖤”

The couple was first linked in late-November, sparking relationship rumors when the pop singer shared photos with her rumored beau on Instagram.

In December, Halsey posted a photo with Yungblud simply captioned “rock n roll star.” Then in January, she shared a photo to Instagram of the pair snuggling up to one another while they walked down a Camden Town sidewalk in England.

The musicians dropped “11 Minutes” together in February, sharing a passionate kiss during the music video — in which Halsey and Yungblud play a young couple that explore the stages of grief.

Prior to her new romance, Halsey was in a tumultuous relationship with ex G-Eazy, having officially split from the rapper in October.