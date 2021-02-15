"My sun-kissed sweet ... Happy Valentine's Day to the baddest woman on the planet," Alev Aydin wrote to the songstress

Halsey's Boyfriend Honors Her on First Valentine's Day Since Announcing Pregnancy: 'I Love You!'

Love is in the air for Halsey and her boyfriend Alev Aydin.

On Valentine's Day Sunday, the screenwriter shared a sweet photo post in celebration of his expectant leading lady.

"My sun-kissed sweet — us back before bebek (Turkish for "baby) was on the way," he wrote. "Happy Valentine's Day to the baddest woman on the planet — I Love You!"

The pop songstress, 26, responded writing, "I love YOU my valentine!"

This marks the first Valentine's Day for the couple since Halsey revealed she is pregnant with their first child together.

Late last month, the "Bad at Love" star shared gorgeous maternity photos to announce the news. "Surprise! 🍼🌈👼🏻," she captioned her Instagram post.

The pair expressed their love and excitement. "Heart so full, I love you, sweetness," Aydin wrote. "I love you!!!!! And I love this mini human already!" Halsey commented back.

Halsey and Aydin "have been dating for several months," a source recently told PEOPLE. "Halsey has been low-key about their relationship. They were spending a lot of time at her house in the fall though, and it was obvious that she was happy."

The singer previously revealed she suffered a miscarriage earlier in her career.