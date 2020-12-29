Halsey Apologizes for Posting Eating Disorder Photo Without Warning: 'I Had Positive Intentions'

"I would never want to harm someone who shares my struggle," the singer said

Halsey is apologizing for sharing an image from her health struggle without properly warning her fans that the photo could be triggering.

On Monday, the 26-year-old singer took part in a viral Instagram trend where followers ask users to share specific photos through the app's question feature.

Asked by a user to post a photo of "you at your lowest point," Halsey shared a topless mirror selfie and wrote, "TW: ED [eating disorder], ask for help," according to Just Jared. The image was later deleted.

Later on Monday, the "Bad at Love" singer apologized for posting the picture, tweeting, "TW: disordered eating. I am very sorry for posting a photo of myself depicting my struggle with ED without a sufficient trigger warning. I was very nervous to post it and didn't think properly. I had positive intentions. I would never want to harm someone who shares my struggle."

In a follow-up tweet, Halsey added, "With that being said I'm gonna log off now because this has turned into something I am not emotionally equipped to handle for the time being. I hope that's okay."

Last year, while speaking candidly with Rolling Stone about her physical and mental health, Halsey said that she isn't ashamed of the battles she has faced.

Halsey said she struggles with an eating disorder and that she has sought help for it since entering the public eye. She explained, "'It's still happening in my body. I just know when to get in front of it."

Halsey's latest tweets come a few months after she called on fans to be compassionate about others' mental health and wellbeing. The singer explained how ridiculing a mental health battle adds to the stigma that prevents people from seeking help.

"No jokes right now," she began in her plea to followers. "I have dedicated my career to offering education and insight about bipolar disorder and I’m so disturbed by what I’m seeing. Personal opinions about someone aside, a manic episode isnt a joke. If you can’t offer understanding or sympathy, offer your silence."

"A lot of people you know probably have bipolar disorder and you aren’t aware of it," continued Halsey. "Taking this opportunity to make offensive remarks and [vilify] people with mental illnesses is really not the way to go...this is the exact triggering s--- that causes people to keep quiet about it."

She added: "You can hate someone’s actions or opinions without contributing to stigma that damages an entire community of sometimes vulnerable people all for a couple of laughs."