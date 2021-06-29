The singer's upcoming fourth album will be titled If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, they announced on Instagram Monday

Halsey Announces Fourth Album, to Be Produced by Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Halsey fans, rejoice — new music is on the way!

The 26-year-old singer announced their upcoming fourth album on Monday with a video of a billboard, featuring the title of the project: If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The new album would be produced by Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Halsey wrote in the caption.

The rock band also shared the same post on their own Instagram account, with an identical caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

RELATED: Demi Lovato Announces New Album Dancing with the Devil … The Art of Starting Over to Drop in April

Famous fellow singers chimed in in the comments, with Katy Perry writing "There it is," and Olivia Rodrigo saying "YAS."

"This title is beautiful," added Grimes.

Halsey's album announcement comes about a year and a half after they released Manic, which went Platinum in the United States. Earlier this year, the "You Should Be Sad" singer — who is currently expecting their first child — canceled the album's accompanying tour, citing the "health and safety" of their fans amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED VIDEO: Surprise! Halsey Reveals They're Pregnant, Expecting First Child: "Love This Mini Human Already"

"Safety is the priority," the artist (whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane) tweeted alongside a longer note about the cancellation. "I wish things were different. I love you. Dreaming of seeing your faces again."

In the attached message, Halsey continued. "Despite our absolute best efforts, there is no guarantee I'll be able to tour the currently scheduled dates."

"I miss seeing all of you in the crowd every night more than anything, but I need to prioritize your health and safety. That being said, the Manic tour is now officially canceled," they added.