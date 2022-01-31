The singer released their Grammy-nominated album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power in August

Halsey Announces 22-Date Love and Power Tour: 'I Could Not Be More Excited'

Halsey is hitting the road!

The "I am not a woman, I'm a god" singer announced a new tour on Monday in support of their most recent album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power.

"it's been far too long and i could not be more excited to see you all," Halsey, 27, wrote on Twitter. "the love and power tour is coming this summer, tickets on sale this friday."

Halsey's latest set of shows will kick off in May in West Palm Beach, Florida, before wrapping in Irvine, California in July after 22 dates.

The musician announced their tour with a medieval-themed poster inspired by tapestries of the period. The poster indicated that all shows will be held at outdoor venues, including three festivals, and supporting acts include Beabadoobee, Pink Pantheress, The Marias, Abby Roberts and Wolf Alice.

If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, which marked a decidedly grungy, pop-punk turn for the star, was released in August and is nominated for best alternative music album at the upcoming Grammy Awards.

Halsey stopped by Saturday Night Live in October to play a pair of tracks off the record, and has since been dedicated to raising their son, Ender Ridley, whom they welcomed in July 2021 with boyfriend Alev Aydin.

The singer opened up about how their life has changed since welcoming Ender in an October interview with Billboard. At the time, they said, "being a mother to my son makes being a musician seem pretty boring."

"Something really amazing happened when I did have my son, which is the absolute, glorious eradication and death of my ego," Halsey added. "Nothing matters when I go home to him. He thinks I'm perfect and great and everything."

Tickets for the Love and Power tour will go on sale here on Friday to the general public at 10 a.m. local time. Fans who previously bought tickets for the Manic tour will have access to a special presale starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, and continuing through Thursday at 10 p.m.

See below for concert dates.

May 17 — West Palm Beach, Florida

May 19 — Tampa, Florida

May 21 — Gulf Shores, Alabama

May 24 — Nashville, Tennessee

May 27 — Charlotte, North Carolina

May 29 — Detroit, Michigan

June 1 — Boston, Massachusetts

June 3 — Cleveland, Ohio

June 5 — Toronto, Ontario

June 8 — Columbia, Maryland

June 11 — New York, New York

June 16 — Seattle, Washington

June 18 — Portland, Oregon

June 21 — Los Angeles, California

June 24 — Mountain View, California

June 26 — Phoenix, Arizona

June 28 — Dallas Texas

June 30 — Atlanta, Georgia

July 2 — Milwaukee, Wisconsin

July 3 — Chicago, Illinois

July 6 — Denver, Colorado