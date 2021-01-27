"They were laughing a lot the whole time," the tattoo artist who inked the couple tells PEOPLE. "They were definitely really close."

Halsey and Boyfriend Alev Aydin Got 'Intimate' Matching Tattoos in June — Here's What They Mean

The seed they planted is growing!

Soon-to-be parents Halsey and boyfriend Alev Aydin got matching tattoos of the word "seeds" on their feet during a trip to Joshua Tree last June — and the tattoos had a special, cosmic meaning.

"She said that everything with how the planets were aligned and where the cosmos were at that moment indicated that it was the best time to plant seeds into the ground of life," Amanda Owley, who inked the couple, tells PEOPLE. "They wanted to get the words on their feet because it was closest to the earth."

"They got the tattoos in each other's handwriting, which is a pretty intimate thing to do," she adds. "They probably practiced writing it about a hundred times before they found the right one."

While Owley didn't know at the time they were a couple, Halsey, 26, told her they had been friends for "a long time."

"She said Joshua Tree was her safe space," Owley says, adding that the nature trips were something the couple did often. "She said she writes out here sometimes too."

"They were laughing a lot the whole time," she says. "They were definitely really close."

For Owley, who has been tattooing for eight years, the celebrity visit at the Liquid Tattoo shop in Yucca Valley, California came as a surprise and was so "random."

"They came in on Father's Day last year which is cute now that she's pregnant. She just strolled in," Owley says. "At first, I didn't realize it was her because she was wearing a mask. I asked them to come in later because I was tattooing someone before them. She introduced herself as Ashley."

"They were super humble and awesome," she adds.

Sharing a photo alongside Halsey back in June, Owley captioned the post, "Today I met the sweetest two people. Ashley and Alev. You may know her better as HALSEY @iamhalsey. 'Seeds' is for planting seeds. She said this is cosmicly [sic] the best week to plant seeds in your life. I agree."

Their matching tattoos came seven months before the "Hurricane" singer revealed she was expecting a baby with a post on Instagram.

"surprise! 🍼🌈👼🏻," she captioned the post, in which she tagged screenwriter Aydin over her belly.