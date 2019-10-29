Halsey Addresses Yungblud Split as She Makes Things Official with Evan Peters: 'It Just Happens'

Halsey is speaking out about her split from British rocker Yungblud.

On Monday, two days after she and Evan Peters made their new romance red carpet official, the 25-year-old singer addressed her recent breakup in a since-deleted tweet.

“Sometimes. People just break up,” she wrote. “It doesn’t mean someone cheated or something bad happened or someone f—ed up. Sometimes. It just happens. Because life is constantly changing. And adults stay friends and move on.”

In a follow-up tweet, Halsey added, “now u know what u know 💕

E! News reported that Halsey (born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane) and Yungblud (born Dominic Harrison) broke up in early September. They were first linked in November 2018 and dropped their song “11 Minutes” in February 2019. In August, Halsey paid tribute to Yungblud while wishing him a happy 22nd birthday on her Instagram.

now u know what u know 💕 — h (@halsey) October 29, 2019

Image zoom Yungblud; Halsey; Evan Peters Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty; Rebecca Sapp/WireImage ; Rich Polk/Getty

“It was sort of abrupt, and it was Halsey’s decision to end the relationship,” a source told E!. “Halsey has been very busy with her work commitments and traveling a lot recently, and their relationship was getting rocky. She’s been very busy and focused on her career, which took more of a priority.”

Halsey’s tweets came after she and Peters, 32, made their new relationship official on Instagram and on the red carpet.

On Saturday night, the pair attended the American Horror Story 100th Episode Celebration in Los Angeles together, just over one month after they were first spotted on a date. For the festivities, the two also got into the Halloween spirit by dressing up as Sonny and Cher in a spot-on couple’s costume.

At the event, Halsey and the AHS actor were seated one table away from his ex-fiancée Emma Roberts.

Image zoom Evan Peters and Halsey Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

On Friday night, just one day before their red carpet debut, the pair made their relationship Instagram official and were seen holding hands after attending Halsey’s Halloween party together.

“Resident goths,” the singer captioned the Instagram post, which shows Peters pointing to Halsey with his hand wrapped around her shoulder. For the party, Peters dressed up as a Juggalo — a fan of the group Insane Clown Posse — while Halsey went as Marilyn Manson.

