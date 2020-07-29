Hallmark's Jen Lilley Releases Feel-Good Music Video After Fundraising $50,000 to Help Foster Kids

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Hallmark star Jen Lilley is launching the music video for her new single with some feel-good vibes.

The actress, 35, is debuting the music video for her song, "On The Street Where You Live," which includes 300 winners from the charitable talent competition Lilley hosted in support of and to raise funds for Foster Care Awareness Month.

"It's important to me that public figures and artists use their voices to advocate for the voiceless, the unheard and the unseen. I wanted to highlight their gifts and give them an opportunity to use their talents for good," Lilley tells PEOPLE of why she created the contest.

The competition, called "Voices that Give," ran from May through July 15. Each contestant that received at least 100 votes over the course of the competition was automatically qualified to appear in Lilley's music video. The winning participants, featured in the video above, then had the option of submitting their original talent contest entry for the video, or creating an original video, dancing or lip syncing to the song.

Australian actress Isabel MacMaster won first place overall in the contest and received $10,000, a walk-on role in an upcoming Hallmark movie and mentorship from Lilley. Other category winners include: musician George Dudley, dancer Selah Greener, Ashley Amber and Hallmark fan Melanie Macnaughton.

"We fundraised over $50,000 to start the Love Well Foundation, where I’ll be working alongside Project Orphans to create a neighborhood here in the United States filled with safe, loving and stable foster homes to provide the healing these children desperately need," says Lilley. "This is just the beginning of something we’re building together."

The actress and her husband Jason Wayne adopted their two sons via foster care and are both advocates for foster care awareness. Lilley is currently in Washington D.C. lobbying Congress and the Department of Health and Human Services for foster care reform, specifically to stop premature reunification, with Dr. John DeGarmo, a foster care expert and the founder and director of the Foster Care Institute.

For more information on Lilley and DeGarmo's efforts and to sign the petition to stop premature reunification, visit: Change.org/FosterLove.

"This reform will create impactful and lasting change in foster care, which will in turn prevent and break the cycle of child abuse, homelessness, human trafficking, domestic violence and incarceration," Lilley says.