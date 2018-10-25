Holiday Tunes 24/7! Hallmark Channel and SiriusXM Launch 'Countdown to Christmas' Radio

October 25, 2018 03:15 PM

Can’t ever get enough holiday music?

You’re in luck! The Hallmark Channel is ‘Counting Down to Christmas’ with SiriusXM, bringing listeners 24/7 holiday music with Hallmark Channel Radio.

Listeners can start blasting Christmas carols and other holiday music as soon as they take their Halloween costume off, on Nov. 1.

The channel, which will be accessible through Dec. 29, will be voiced by Fuller House actress Candace Cameron Bure. Music will also be introduced by LeAnn Rimes, Holly Robinson Peete, Lacey Chabert, Danica McKellar, Kellie Pickler and more.

Candace Cameron Bure
Cameron Bure, 42, is no stranger to the Hallmark Channel. She will appear in her seventh Hallmark holiday film, A Shoe Addict’s Christmas, this November.

A Shoe Addict’s Christmas, along with 21 other original holiday movies, will appear on the Hallmark Channel’s 24/7 ‘Countdown to Christmas,’ beginning Oct. 26.

The holiday tunes will be available on SiriusXM channel 70, through the SiriusXM app or web player. Those without a subscription can sample content here.

