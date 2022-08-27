Halle Bailey Stars in Boyfriend DDG's Sultry New 'If I Want You' Music Video

In an interview with Essence earlier this month, Bailey opened up about her relationship with DDG for the first time, saying that she had been "a fan" of the rapper before they met

By
Published on August 27, 2022 05:52 PM

Halle Bailey is her boyfriend PontiacMadeDDG's love interest both on and off the screen!

Starring in DDG's new music video for his song "If I Want You," Bailey, 22, played the role of the rapper's lover. The clip posted on YouTube also features several scenes where the couple was seen getting intimate with each other.

At one point in the sultry footage, the pair were filmed locking lips while together in a bedroom.

"Everyone go watch 'if i want you' by @ddg it's out now ❣️you might see a familiar face 🤭💗," the singer and actress wrote in an Instagram post to promote the video on Friday.

In an interview with Essence as the cover star for the outlet's September/October 2022 issue with sister Chloe Bailey, Halle — who is set to star as Ariel in the upcoming live-action The Little Mermaid — opened up for the first time about her relationship with DDG, born Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., 24, saying that she had been "a fan" of the rapper and YouTuber "for years" before they met.

"I grew up being on YouTube and would always see the young Black creators and was constantly inspired by them. He was one of them," Halle told the magazine. "I completely forgot about him. But then I saw that he was dropping music, and I really gravitated toward this one song. Coincidentally, he messaged me — and the rest is history."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Variety Power Of Young Hollywood Event Presented By Facebook Gaming - Inside
Halle Bailey and DDG. Matt Winkelmeyer/Variety via Getty

While it's unclear when exactly Halle and DDG started dating, rumors of a romance started to swirl in January when the two were spotted at Usher's Las Vegas residency together. DDG then confirmed their relationship when he posted a romantic birthday tribute to Halle on Instagram in March.

Asked now whether she's in love, Halle said, "Yes. For sure I am."

Helle and her sister — who perform together as Chloe x Halle in addition to their solo projects — first gained fame in 2013 when their covers of songs like Beyoncé's "Best Thing I Never Had" and "Pretty Hurts" went viral on YouTube.

Their videos eventually caught Beyoncé's attention, and she signed the duo to her Parkwood Entertainment company, through which they've since released everything from their debut EP, 2016's Sugar Symphony, to their latest album, 2020's Ungodly Hour and Chloe's recent solo singles, "Have Mercy," "Treat Me," and "Surprise."

Related Articles
Variety Power Of Young Hollywood Event Presented By Facebook Gaming - Inside
Halle Bailey Says She's 'for Sure' in Love with Boyfriend DDG as She Covers 'Essence' with Sister Chloe
Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey
Chloe and Halle Bailey Open Up About Their Acne Journeys and Navigating Their Solo Projects
Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion attends 40/40 Club Celebrates 18-Year Anniversary With Star-Studded Event at 40 / 40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City
Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine's Relationship Timeline
Chloe Bailey attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET); A.M.P.A.S., Beyoncé performs during the ABC telecast of the 94th Oscars® on Sunday, March 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mason Poole/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)
Beyoncé Gifts Chloe Bailey Flowers After Her BET Awards 2022 Performance: 'Making Me Proud'
Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey Got 'Words of Encouragement' from Grandparents After Racist Backlash to 'Little Mermaid' Casting
Charli D'Amelio, Landon Barker
Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker's Relationship Timeline
Chloe Bailey Allure
Chloe Bailey Opens Up About Feeling Separation Anxiety When Apart from Sister Halle: 'I Was Lost'
Celebrities with Species Named After Them
Beyoncé Unveils Complete 16-Song Tracklist for Upcoming Seventh Album 'Renaissance'
Beyoncé's Mom Tina Lawson Makes Cameo in Chloë Bailey’s ‘Have Mercy’ Video
Chloë Bailey Drops 'Have Mercy' Music Video Featuring Beyoncé's Mom Tina Knowles-Lawson
People.com Homepage Touts
Beyoncé Dedicates 'Renaissance' Drop to Her Late Gay Uncle Johnny: 'To All of the Fallen Angels'
Kim Kardashian, The Rock, Vanessa Bryant and More Celebs Sing Along to Ciara’s New Song “Jump” — Watch! https://www.instagram.com/p/CgM-1sGJYco/
Kim Kardashian, The Rock, Vanessa Bryant and More Celebs Sing Along to Ciara's New Song 'Jump' — Watch!
Big Sean and singer Jhene Aiko attend the Spotify Best New Artist Nominees celebration at Belasco Theatre on 9, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Big Sean and Jhené Aiko's Relationship Timeline
Sabrina Carpenter and Joshua Bassett
Sabrina Carpenter and Joshua Bassett's Relationship Timeline
chloe bailey
Chloe Bailey Is All 'Fired Up' While Striking a Pose in Sexy Red Bodycon Dress
Flo
FLO on Viral Hit 'Cardboard Box,' Reviving R&B and Striving to Go Down in 'Girl Group History'
Chloe Bailey
Chloe Bailey Says 'It's Hard for Me to Speak Up Sometimes': 'We All Deserve the Best'