Halle Bailey Stars in Boyfriend DDG's Sultry New 'If I Want You' Music Video

Halle Bailey is her boyfriend PontiacMadeDDG's love interest both on and off the screen!

Starring in DDG's new music video for his song "If I Want You," Bailey, 22, played the role of the rapper's lover. The clip posted on YouTube also features several scenes where the couple was seen getting intimate with each other.

At one point in the sultry footage, the pair were filmed locking lips while together in a bedroom.

"Everyone go watch 'if i want you' by @ddg it's out now ❣️you might see a familiar face 🤭💗," the singer and actress wrote in an Instagram post to promote the video on Friday.

In an interview with Essence as the cover star for the outlet's September/October 2022 issue with sister Chloe Bailey, Halle — who is set to star as Ariel in the upcoming live-action The Little Mermaid — opened up for the first time about her relationship with DDG, born Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., 24, saying that she had been "a fan" of the rapper and YouTuber "for years" before they met.

"I grew up being on YouTube and would always see the young Black creators and was constantly inspired by them. He was one of them," Halle told the magazine. "I completely forgot about him. But then I saw that he was dropping music, and I really gravitated toward this one song. Coincidentally, he messaged me — and the rest is history."

Halle Bailey and DDG. Matt Winkelmeyer/Variety via Getty

While it's unclear when exactly Halle and DDG started dating, rumors of a romance started to swirl in January when the two were spotted at Usher's Las Vegas residency together. DDG then confirmed their relationship when he posted a romantic birthday tribute to Halle on Instagram in March.

Asked now whether she's in love, Halle said, "Yes. For sure I am."

Helle and her sister — who perform together as Chloe x Halle in addition to their solo projects — first gained fame in 2013 when their covers of songs like Beyoncé's "Best Thing I Never Had" and "Pretty Hurts" went viral on YouTube.

Their videos eventually caught Beyoncé's attention, and she signed the duo to her Parkwood Entertainment company, through which they've since released everything from their debut EP, 2016's Sugar Symphony, to their latest album, 2020's Ungodly Hour and Chloe's recent solo singles, "Have Mercy," "Treat Me," and "Surprise."