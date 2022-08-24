See Jim Brickman Teams Up with Ukrainian Chorus Dumka NY, Haley & Michaels and Mat & Savanna Shaw

Earlier this year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy encouraged musicians to "fill the silence with music" during a speech at the 2022 Grammys.

Husband-wife duo Haley & Michaels, father-daughter duo Mat and Savanna Shaw and Grammy-nominated musician Jim Brickman are putting Zelenskyy's message into practice by collaborating with the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York and Ukrainian Children's Choir Moloda Dumka on an uplifting new single, "Peace, Joy, Love," released earlier this month.

The group of musicians also came together at The Ukrainian Institute of America to film the song's music video, which premieres today exclusively on PEOPLE.

Jim Brickman, Mat and Savanna Shaw and Haley & Michaels. Robert Campbell

"Peace, Joy, Love" finds the group of musicians joining forces to spread a heartening message of unity amid Ukraine's ongoing war with Russia, and all proceeds from the collaboration will be donated to 44-year-old Zelenskyy's UNITED24 fundraising organization.

"Let there be light, and let there be hope / Let there be dreams you never let go / Let there be laughter, let there be songs / Let there be loved ones singing along," sings Shannon Haley, one-half of country act Haley & Michaels, on the track.

"The opposite of war is peace, the opposite of grief is joy, and the opposite of hate is love," Haley & Michaels tells PEOPLE in a statement. "We wrote 'Peace, Joy, Love' as a message of hope for the world, and our prayer is that it can help spread healing and show support to the people of Ukraine."

Ukrainian Chorus Dumka NY. Robert Campbell

The music video opens with Brickman, 60, playing the piano while the children's choir vocalizes the "Peace, Joy, Love" refrain and Ukrainian Chorus Dumka NY conductor Vasyl Hrechynsky walks into The Ukrainian Institute of America to join the group. Haley & Michaels stand around the grand piano with the Shaws to each sing their respective verses, while shots of the choirs performing outside as well as both child and adult members walking hand-in-hand flash throughout the clip.

"It's not every day that so many talented artists come together to share a message as timely and important as this one," writes Brickman in a statement to PEOPLE. "The Ukrainian Chorus Dumka and the children's choir took a heartfelt song and turned it into a unifying anthem for the world."

Mat, 42, and Savanna, 18, echo his sentiment. "The world has become a small place where we are all interconnected. We belong to each other. As such, our responsibility to ourselves and the world becomes that of being a positive force in whatever sphere of influence we possess," the duo states to PEOPLE.

The Shaws continue, "We hope this song inspires each of us to continue to do our part to leave the world a little better than we found it. With a little more peace, a little more joy, and a little more love."

Seeming to call back on Zelenskyy's encouraging words from the Grammys, Hrechynsky tells PEOPLE in a statement, "As musicians, all we can do is create a message through our work and through our music. I strongly believe that 'Peace Joy Love' will be a great humanitarian effort from us to the world."