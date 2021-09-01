Amy Winehouse Biopic — Based On a 2010 Book — Gets the Green Light At Halcyon Studios

"Our team is honored to be working on this project," Halcyon Studio CEO David Ellender said in a statement

Amy Winehouse's story is on its way to the big screen.

Halcyon Studios has received the green light to produce a biopic about the late pop star based on Daphne Barak's 2010 book Saving Amy — which utilizes hours of photos, videos and notes collected during a six-month period three years before she died, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Barak will serve as an executive producer for the film.

"Our team is honored to be working on this project," Halcyon Studio CEO David Ellender said in a statement to the Reporter. "Although her career was cut far too short, Amy was the voice of a generation and we look forward to telling her story in the most poignant way possible."

Amy Winehouse (L) hugs her mother Janis Winehouse after accepting a Grammy Award at the Riverside Studios for the 50th Grammy Awards ceremony via video link on February 10, 2008 Amy and Janice Winehouse | Credit: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty

Winehouse died from alcohol poisoning at her home in London in July 2011 at the age of 27. She is a member of the so-called "27 Club, joining musicians like Kurt Cobain, Janice Joplin, Jimi Hendrix and Jim Morrison who died at the same age.

Winehouse's father Mitch revealed the biopic was in the works during an episode of The Morning After podcast in 2020. He said, "that's how we'll get our own back, by portraying Amy the way she was."

In October of that year, Millie Bobby Brown told Netflix Latinoamérica that she has long adored Winehouse and would love to portray her on-screen.

"Amy Winehouse, I personally think is like an icon to R&B, blues and basically the whole culture of music," she explained. "I just love her music, and I really was impacted by her whole story. And so, I always say that I would love to play her."

Millie Bobby Brown; Amy Winehouse Credit: Rachel Murray/Getty Images; Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Winehouse's father said filmmakers for the biopic were seeking "an unknown actress, ideally a Jewish girl from North or East London who looks a bit like Amy and talks like Amy" for the lead role.

In July, the BBC premiered a documentary entitled Amy Winehouse: 10 Years On, where the singer's mother Janis Winehouse detailed her daughter's life story. The film debuted on the 10th anniversary of Winehouse's death.

"I don't feel the world knew the true Amy, the one I brought up," Janis said in a press release, per the BBC. "I'm looking forward to the opportunity to offer an understanding of her roots and a deeper insight into the real Amy."