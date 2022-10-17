Haitian Singer Mikaben Dies at 41 After Collapsing on Stage in Paris

Haitian singer Mikaben has died after he collapsed on stage while performing in Paris this weekend. He was 41.

The musician, whose real name is Michael Benjamin, was performing with the Haitian konpa group CaRiMi at the Accor Arena on Saturday night when he fell ill on stage, the venue said in a statement shared on Twitter.

Though emergency medical service was provided, Benjamin died after collapsing in front of the audience. Video shared to social media shows the music stop abruptly after Benjamin turns mid-performance and attempts to make his way off stage, then falls.

"The whole team at Accor Arena is terribly affected and sends all of its support to his family and loved ones during this painful time," the venue said in a statement. "Our thoughts also go out to Claude Cyndecki, his producer, as well as to his fans, who are shocked by this sudden death."

Benjamin may have suffered a heart attack or cardiac arrest, The Guardian reported.

The singer's pregnant wife Vanessa Fanfan shared her grief on Instagram shortly after Benjamin's death, writing, "I lost my other half and I have no words."

"Oh [my God], Heavenly Father, I know you don't make mistakes and you won't give us what we can't [bear] but…this pain is very heavy," she wrote in a second post. "Help me please oh merciful Lord."

A third post showed the couple dancing together in their kitchen alongside the caption: "My sweet love, How did God manage to be without you for 41 years????"

Benjamin and Fanfan were married in November 2020, according to the Miami Herald, and shared 16-month-old daughter Leïa. Their second child is due in December, while Benjamin was also dad to son Gabriel from a previous relationship.

The musician had shared a video message to his Instagram Story shortly before Saturday's performance in which he expressed his excitement at playing with CaRiMi.

"Yo yo yo, what's good, my people? I'm out here in Accor Arena, Paris," he said in the clip, which was later shared on Twitter. "Today's the big day. It's gon' be crazy. CaRiMi, they're on fire on stage."

Singer Roberto Martino told the Herald that Benjamin "was so happy" and "couldn't wait to get on that stage with CaRiMi."

"It was one of his biggest accomplishments in life. It's a band that he idolized. I'm at a loss for words. I'm broken," Martino said. "Mika was one of the most talented artists that I had ever met in my life. One of the most humble guys; you never heard him being mad or cursing at anybody. It's just sad; unbelievable."

Benjamin was the son of singer Lionel Benjamin, and was a singer, composer and producer who sang in Creole, French, English and Spanish. He went to college in Montreal, Canada and later performed for several years with his cousin in the konpa group Krezi Mizik, according to the Herald. He went solo in 2009.

He was remembered by Haitian star Wyclef Jean, who shared to Twitter a video of him and Benjamin sharing a hug.

"Yo, listen," Wyclef told Benjamin in the clip. "One of the most talented young men, period, that i've known in my life. Him right here, real deal. King."

The Fugees musician also told the Herald that the loss "is a shock," and that he would remember Benjamin for his smile.

Benjamin was also remembered by Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who wrote on Twitter that he was a "very talented artist."

"The country and the Haitian youth have lost a beautiful soul," Henry wrote. "I extend my condolences to his family, his friends and the music community as a whole."