Adam Sandler first performed "The Chanukah Song" on Saturday Night Live in 1994, though the tune has since become a holiday staple

Haim Updated Adam Sandler's 'Chanukah Song' — And They've Got His Support: 'Love You Ladies'

Haim is trying their hand at Adam Sandler's "Chanukah Song,' and they have his blessing!

The band — which consists of sisters Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim — posted a fun and new rendition of the comedian's famous tune on Friday morning, updating his lyrics with mentions of more celebrities celebrating the Jewish festival of lights.

Shared to their Twitter and Instagram, Haim's version included shout outs to stars like Maya Rudolph, Rashida Jones, and Eugene and Dan Levy.

They also sang about Doja Cat and Timothée Chalamet, who are both half-Jewish: "Put 'em both together, what a fine looking Jew!" Haim sang, referencing one of Sandler's most memorable lines.

"Sandler we love you," they wrote in the post's caption.

After finishing the song, the trio wondered aloud in the video if they should go on tour, something Sandler was all for.

Hours after posting the amusing clip, he retweeted the video along with an enthusiastic endorsement. "Love you ladies!" the actor, 55, wrote. "You are three bad--- jews! See you on tour!"

"The Chanukah Song" was first performed by Sandler on Saturday Night Live in 1994.

"When I was a kid, this time of year always made me feel a little left out because in school there were so many Christmas songs and all us Jewish kids had was the song 'Dreidel, Dreidel, Dreidel,' " he said before performing the number on Weekend Update alongside the late. "So I wrote a brand new Chanukah song for you Jewish kids to sing and I hope you like it."

His tune was later released as a single and went on to become a holiday staple, just like he'd hoped.

Meanwhile, Haim have made Chanukah something of an event on their social media, posting many clips and content in honor of the holiday.

Recently, the trio continued to show their good sense of humor, when member Este, 35, made fun of herself after tripping onstage.

The bass player tripped and fell while she and the band performed with Thundercat on Saturday. The entire incident was captured on video, and even she shared it on social media.

The musician was performing "3am" with a microphone in hand when she took a step and stumbled over a large speaker.

Haim posted the clip alongside three skull emojis and drew a response from Thundercat who included a meme of Lois Griffin from Family Guy tumbling down the stairs.