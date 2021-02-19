Haim Releases Remix of 'Gasoline' Featuring Taylor Swift

Haim previously made a cameo on Taylor Swift's murder-mystery track "No Body, No Crime" off the album Evermore

Haim and Taylor Swift have a special release for their fans.

On Thursday, the foursome debuted the full remix of the band's single "Gasoline," one day after sisters Este Haim, Danielle Haim and Alana Haim confirmed their Swift collaboration with a tease on TikTok and a simple wink on Twitter, writing: "tik tok tik tok tik tok."

"since we released wimpiii in june, taylor had always told us that gasoline was her favorite. so when we were thinking about ways to reimagine some of the tracks from the record, we immediately thought of her," the sisters said in an Instagram post Thursday upon the release of the remixed track.

"she brought such amazing ideas and new imagery to the song and truly gave it a new life," they added. "thank you @taylorswift for adding your incredible voice and spirit to a track that means so much to us."

On her Instagram Stories, Swift shared a video of an earlier tease of the song, writing, "cancel the DNA test I'm the 4th Haim sister and this song is the only proof I need #gasoline @haimtheband."

Haim previously tweeted a photo of the siblings in black wigs at a gas station in front of a pump labeled 13, which Swifties quickly took notice of as the "Cardigan" singer's favorite number is 13.

"Gasoline" is from Haim's June 2020 album Women in Music Pt. III, which earned a Grammy Award nomination for album of the year — the band's first nomination in that category.

Haim, who is also nominated for best rock performance for "The Steps," made a cameo on Swift's album Evermore, which was released in December 2020, on the murder-mystery track "No Body, No Crime."

Meanwhile, Swift is looking forward to releasing new versions of her old music.

Last week, the singer — who earned six Grammy nominations for July's Folklore — released the re-recording of her 2009 single "Love Story."

It is the first track off the upcoming album Fearless (Taylor's Version), which features re-recordings of 20 tracks in addition to six new songs that were never released.

In November 2020, Swift was legally allowed to re-record her first five albums, which exec Scooter Braun gained ownership of last year following his $330 million deal with her former record label Big Machine Label Group.

Swift spoke out after Braun sold her masters to a company called Shamrock Holdings for $300 million last year.

Fearless, which won four Grammy Awards and includes hit songs "You Belong with Me" and "Fifteen," is Swift's second studio album. It was released in 2008.