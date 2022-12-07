Haim Sisters, Nicole Scherzinger, Evan Ross and More Kick Off Holiday Season at Star-Studded Bash

The stars headed to producer Jennifer Klein's annual party over the weekend for a night of dancing

By
Melody Chiu
Melody Chiu

Published on December 7, 2022 06:06 PM
Brentwood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Nicole Scherzinger shows off her sparkly dress and black leather jacket as she's seen leaving Jennifer Klein’s Day of Indulgence holiday party held in Brentwood.
Nicole Scherzinger. Photo: backgrid

Hollywood's cutest couples came out in full force for producer Jennifer Klein's annual bash over the weekend.

On Saturday night, celebrities including Iris Apatow, Jordana Brewster, Taye Diggs, Brett Goldstein, Topher Grace and more headed to Brentwood for a night of dancing and holiday cheer while sipping on Don Julio cocktails.

Arriving on the earlier side included newlyweds Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form, who spent most of the night tucked into a booth chatting away.

Others making a date night were Niecy Nash and wife Jessica Betts, longtime loves Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara (who were seen dancing in the living room to "Night Fever"), and Richard Marx and Daisy Fuentes.

Hayley Erbert and fiancé Derek Hough also stuck close together, and the Dancing with the Stars judge had a sweet reunion with Nicole Scherzinger, his partner on season 10 of the show.

Fittingly, Erbert and Hough showed off their ballroom dancing skills with close friend Mark Ballas.

Holding court on the dance floor all night were musical sisters Alana and Danielle Haim, who picked up NEST New York candles from a gifting room on their way home.

Meanwhile, Tia Mowry and Evan Ross caught up on the patio, and Retta, Randall Park, Lukas Gage and more were spotted making their way through the party with friends.

There were plenty of sweet treats served throughout the night, including Baked by Melissa cupcakes, a Baileys Treat Cart with hot chocolate and coffee, BarkTHINS, Lily's Sweets, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Brookside Dark Chocolate, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf beverages, Crumbl Cookies and more.

The stars also toasted with bottles of Heineken, JUSTIN Wine and Landmark Vineyards, Vino del Sol champagne, cans of OLIPOP and stayed hydrated with FIJI Water while tucking into Tocaya burritos and fruit skewers.

Before leaving Klein's home, everyone picked up goodies from a wellness section that included Touchland sanitizer, NUUN, OLLY gummies and Welly vitamins.

