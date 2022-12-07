Entertainment Music Haim Sisters, Nicole Scherzinger, Evan Ross and More Kick Off Holiday Season at Star-Studded Bash The stars headed to producer Jennifer Klein's annual party over the weekend for a night of dancing By Melody Chiu Melody Chiu Instagram Twitter Melody Chiu is a Senior Editor for PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2009, editing, writing and reporting across all entertainment verticals. She oversees PEOPLE's music and events coverage and has written cover stories on Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Melissa McCarthy, Blake Shelton and Sandra Oh. The Los Angeles native graduated from the University of Southern California and has appeared on Extra!, The Talk, Access Hollywood and Good Morning America. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 7, 2022 06:06 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Nicole Scherzinger. Photo: backgrid Hollywood's cutest couples came out in full force for producer Jennifer Klein's annual bash over the weekend. On Saturday night, celebrities including Iris Apatow, Jordana Brewster, Taye Diggs, Brett Goldstein, Topher Grace and more headed to Brentwood for a night of dancing and holiday cheer while sipping on Don Julio cocktails. Arriving on the earlier side included newlyweds Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form, who spent most of the night tucked into a booth chatting away. Others making a date night were Niecy Nash and wife Jessica Betts, longtime loves Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara (who were seen dancing in the living room to "Night Fever"), and Richard Marx and Daisy Fuentes. Stunning Celebrity Christmas Trees! Porsha Williams, Alex Rodriguez and More Stars Show Off Their Festive Firs Hayley Erbert and fiancé Derek Hough also stuck close together, and the Dancing with the Stars judge had a sweet reunion with Nicole Scherzinger, his partner on season 10 of the show. Fittingly, Erbert and Hough showed off their ballroom dancing skills with close friend Mark Ballas. Holding court on the dance floor all night were musical sisters Alana and Danielle Haim, who picked up NEST New York candles from a gifting room on their way home. Meanwhile, Tia Mowry and Evan Ross caught up on the patio, and Retta, Randall Park, Lukas Gage and more were spotted making their way through the party with friends. Bebe Rexha! Khalid! Dove Cameron! Inside iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2022 Photo Booth There were plenty of sweet treats served throughout the night, including Baked by Melissa cupcakes, a Baileys Treat Cart with hot chocolate and coffee, BarkTHINS, Lily's Sweets, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Brookside Dark Chocolate, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf beverages, Crumbl Cookies and more. The stars also toasted with bottles of Heineken, JUSTIN Wine and Landmark Vineyards, Vino del Sol champagne, cans of OLIPOP and stayed hydrated with FIJI Water while tucking into Tocaya burritos and fruit skewers. Before leaving Klein's home, everyone picked up goodies from a wellness section that included Touchland sanitizer, NUUN, OLLY gummies and Welly vitamins.