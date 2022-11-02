Haim Sisters Excited for 'Backstage Dance Parties' on Taylor Swift 'Eras' Tour: 'It Is Perfect'

The Haim sisters are dishing about their favorite part of touring with Taylor Swift.

"Backstage dance parties," Este, 36, tells PEOPLE on the Glamour Women of the Year Awards red carpet in New York City Tuesday. "Backstage pre and post-show dance parties with Taylor."

"Everything about it is perfect," says Alana, 30, about taking part in Swift's upcoming "Eras" tour, which was announced Tuesday.

"That's why we're doing it again!" adds Danielle, 33. The Los Angeles-based band supported Swift's 1989 tour in 2015, so this will be their second time on the road with the "Shake It Off" singer.

In addition, acts like Paramore, Phoebe Bridgers and Owenn will also be joining Swift, 32, on tour as she debuts live performances from her Midnights album for the first time.

"Round 2!" Este confirms about Haim's excitement about the tour, before adding that all the musicians involved understand fans' eagerness to land a ticket.

"We'll all get it. We'll all be able to get it!" Este nods assuringly about the "Swifties" who have to wait for their pre-sale code for the highly-anticipated tour.

Haim's friendship with Swift dates back to 2014, when they were seen attending some of the singer's parties (including her 25th birthday).

Recently, the sisters made a cameo in Swift's star-studded "Bejeweled" music video, which was packed full of Easter eggs about potential Swift album re-recordings.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

"I'm enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!)," Swift wrote on social media alongside her tour announcement Tuesday.

Swift added, "The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!"

In addition to serving as the opening act for the Seattle, Washington, and Santa Clara, California concerts, Haim will also open for Swift on the final nights of her U.S. tour in Los Angeles, California on Aug. 4 and Aug. 5, 2023.

In June 2020, Haim released their third album Women in Music Pt. III, which received multiple Grammy nods. An expanded edition of the album featured Swift on the track "Gasoline," which the singer recently performed with the band at their London show in July 2022.

"Feeling like the luckiest person alive because I get to take these brilliant artists out on tour with me: @paramore, @radvxz, @phoebebridgers, @girlinred, @whereismuna, @haimtheband, @gracieabrams, @gayle and @owennmusic," Swift said.