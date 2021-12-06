Haim released their third studio album, Women In Music Pt. III in June 2020

The Haim Sisters Are Hitting the Road: 'This Is What Dreams Are Made of'

Rock's favorite girl band is going on tour!

On Monday, sister-group Haim announced their return to the stage with the One More HAIM Tour, beginning in April 2022.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Upon the announcement of the tour, the girl group shared a video channeling their inner Lizzie McGuires as they danced to Hilary Duff's iconic "This Is What Dreams Are Made of" from The Lizzie McGuire Movie. The girl group consists of sisters Este, 35, Danielle, 32, and Alana, 29.

"WE'RE GOING ON TOUR! this is what dreams are made of 💫 our biggest shows! (and the Hollywood Bowl?!?!?)," Haim captioned the hilarious video of them dancing on the steps of the Hollywood Bowl dressed as a version of Duff in the movie, on Instagram.

The 27-date North American tour will kick off in Las Vegas and will hit major cities including Chicago, Houston, Miami, Toronto, Seattle and more. Presale tickets will begin on Tuesday and regular sale on Friday.

The tour comes in celebration of their latest album Women In Music Pt. III, which was released in June 2020.

On Sunday, which also marked the seventh day of Hanukkah, the sister trio shared a selfie holding up their Women In Music Pt. III, vinyl and asked their fans to get ready for a "big announcement" on the last night of the festival of lights.

On Friday, the band shared a fun new rendition of Adam Sandler's "Chanukah Song,' and updated his lyrics with mentions of celebrities like Doja Cat and Timothée Chalamet — who are both half Jewish: "Put 'em both together, what a fine-looking Jew!"

They captioned the video, "Sandler we love you."

Hours after posting the amusing clip, he retweeted the video along with an enthusiastic endorsement. "Love you ladies!" the actor, 55, wrote. "You are three badass jews! See you on tour!"

"The Chanukah Song" was first performed by Sandler on Saturday Night Live in 1994.

In September, Haim spoke to PEOPLE about working on new music.