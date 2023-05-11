Haim Sings Through the ABCs with Elmo, Big Bird, Cookie Monster and More in Sweet 'Sesame Street' Clip

The sister trio — touring with Taylor Swift this summer — explains that A is for Alana, D is for Danielle and E is for Este, of course

By
Published on May 11, 2023 12:10 PM

Danielle, Este and Alana Haim are reinventing the alphabet song — with the Muppets of Sesame Street!

The sister trio appeared on Thursday's episode of the iconic children's show to sing a new tune explaining the ABCs alongside Elmo, Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Burt, Ernie, Oscar the Grouch, Abby Cadabby, Count von Count and many other beloved characters.

In the clip, the "Gasoline" band is greeted by Elmo as they admire "all of the wonderful things on Sesame Street," says Este, 37, who then plays bass alongside Alana, 31, on guitar and Danielle, 34, on drums for their alphabet jam.

Haim and Elmo. Sesame Workshop

"So many things to see, we love it all from A to Z. Come on, sing, Sesame Street, alphabetically," sings the band, who's joined by various Muppets to provide an association for each letter — with A for Alana, D for Danielle and E for Este, of course.

Sesame Street is available to stream on HBO Max.

Last month, the Haim sisters were spotted out in New York City with Taylor Swift as well as close friends Gigi Hadid and Blake Lively. The outing came amid Swift's sold-out Eras Tour, which Haim will join as an opening act later this summer for a string of West Coast shows.

Haim with Burt and Big Bird. Sesame Workshop

In November 2022, the group spoke to PEOPLE about their favorite part of touring with Swift, 33, whom they previously played shows with on the Grammy winner's 1989 World Tour.

"Backstage dance parties," Este said on the Glamour Women of the Year Awards red carpet at the time. "Backstage pre and post-show dance parties with Taylor."

"Everything about it is perfect," added Alana shortly after the Eras Tour announcement.

“Sesame Alphabetically” with HAIM - Season 53; Sesame Street
Haim. RICHARD TERMINE/Sesame Workshop

"That's why we're doing it again!" said Danielle.

Haim's latest album, Women in Music Pt. III, came out in 2020. In addition to their upcoming shows with Swift, the "Forever" band will perform at festivals throughout Brazil, North America and England this summer.

Photo: Insert: “Sesame Alphabetically” with HAIM - Season 53; Sesame Street Production
Haim and Cookie Monster. RICHARD TERMINE/Sesame Workshop

In an interview with Vogue Australia earlier this year, Alana spoke about her favorite part of musicianship: live shows. "Once an album is done, that's where the fun starts for me," she told the outlet at the time.

"Danielle loves being in the studio but I don't. I'm obsessed with the lights and the screens. We grew up going to live shows, so we're just so meticulous about our own," continued the Licorice Pizza star.

Explaining what she loves about performing on stage, she said, "Blood, sweat, and tears. We put it all in and I think everybody can see it. We just want people to dance. And to prance around on stage in some bra tops and leather pants."

