Hailie Jade's Fiancé Reveals How He Asked Her Father Eminem For His Blessing Before Proposing

The couple spoke out for the first time since their engagement on the latest Just a Little Shady podcast episode

Published on February 25, 2023 01:08 AM
Photo: Erika Christine Photography; Kurt Krieger/Corbis/Getty

Hailie Jade Scott's fiancé is spilling all the details behind what it took to ask her famous father for his blessing.

Scott, 27, is one of three children rapper Eminem, 50, shares with his ex-wife, Kim Scott.

Scott's longtime boyfriend, Evan McClintock, said asking for her dad's approval before their Feb. 4 engagement was about finding the right moment to do so.

"Over the holidays, I was looking for an opportunity not to make it too obvious," McClintock explained during the latest episode of his fiancée's podcast.

Since the Just a Little Shady podcast host's birthday is on Christmas Day, the moment her dad began preparing for the festivities was perfect.

"I saw your dad go downstairs, and I'm like, 'I gotta do it right now, or I'm not doing it today, and I'm gonna have to schedule another time,'" he continued. "So I just followed him downstairs, and, thankfully, he was just down there getting your cake and made it happen."

While he admits that he began shopping for her engagement ring during the Thanksgiving holidays, he finally found the oval-cut diamond the day after he spoke to the Rock and Rock Hall of Fame inductee.

"The day after my birthday, you got it? That's crazy," said Scott, who added that it was the first time she was learning all the behind the scene details that went into the proposal.

McClintock also confessed that he got help picking out the ring from her sister, Alaina Marie Scott.

"It's funny, so your sister really helped me out. She basically told me what for sure not to get," expressed McClintock as Scott laughed, adding, "That's all I told her, so it makes sense."

Hailie Jade engagement
Erika Christine Photography

Scott announced her engagement to McClintock with a sweet post on Instagram on Feb.6.

"Casual weekend recap… 😭💗 2.4.23 💍 i love you @evanmcclintock11" she wrote alongside images of them popping champagne after the proposal with a glimpse of the gorgeous shiny, gold ring. Despite growing up in the spotlight, Scott has kept her relationship with McClintock private since it began in 2016 when they met at Michigan State University.

Her dad, however, voiced his approval of the relationship in an interview on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson in March 2020.

"No babies," the rapper replied when host Mike Tyson asked if Scott had any children of her own. "Just a boyfriend. She's doing good," he said, adding that "She's made me proud for sure."

RELATED VIDEO: Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Supports Dad's Halftime Performance at Super Bowl

After Scott posted a photo with McClintock in July 2021, Eminem's younger brother Nathan Kane Mathers also voiced his support for the couple, writing, "My Homie Evan 🔥."

