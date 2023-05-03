Hailie Jade Scott and Fiancé Evan McClintock Share Elegant Photos from Rooftop Engagement Party

Love is in the air for Hailie Jade Scott and Evan McClintock!

After announcing their engagement in February, the pair celebrated their upcoming "I do's" by hosting an elegant rooftop party in Detroit over the weekend.

"I woke up with the worst allergies, so I'm doing everything I can right now to depuff and decongest," explained the Just a Little Shady podcast host, 27, in an Instagram makeup tutorial that showed her getting ready for the celebration.

"I'm going pretty natural on the eye makeup because I'm actually doing a few outfit changes," she continued. "We're doing our engagement pictures before the party since we're already going to be getting ready, so it just made sense."

The social media influencer explained in the post's caption that the party took place on Saturday and showcased a glimpse of it to her 3.1. million Instagram followers through a separate Instagram Reel in which she wrote, "engagement party & photos 🥹🤍💍."

The video featured multiple pictures by Erika Christine Photo of the special day, including snaps of the couple looking into each other's eyes at the rooftop bar and embracing as they shared a kiss in another sweet moment.

Scott also gave her followers a peek at the party decorations, including white roses, candles, and a photo area adorned with a glittering silver backdrop.

The couple opted for formal attire for the occasion. In one photo, McClintock is dressed in a light gray suit while Scott gently grabs onto his arm, wearing a short, white halter dress. In another, Scott changed into a feathery, white strapless top paired with matching slacks and platform heels, while McClintock wore a classic black suit.

The couple has been dating since 2016 after meeting at Michigan State University. While their relationship has been kept relatively private, Scott has shared snaps of McClintock on special occasions, including her 21st birthday, St. Patrick's Day in 2017, and Halloween in 2018.

Scott's dad also voiced his approval of the relationship when he mentioned his daughter and McClintock in a 2020 interview on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, where the boxer was asked if Jade had any kids.

"No babies. Just a boyfriend. She's doing good," he said of his daughter, who's been referenced nearly two dozen times in his songs across his career. "She's made me proud for sure."