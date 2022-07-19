Hailie Jade Looks Back on 'Surreal' Experiences Touring with Father Eminem as a Child

"It's so fun to look back…thinking back as an adult, I'm like, 'Wow, that's so, so surreal,'" said Hailie on the first episode of her new Just a Little Shady podcast

Hailie Jade Scott — Eminem's daughter — is opening up about her unique childhood.

In the first episode of her new podcast Just a Little Shady, the 26-year-old social media influencer recalled many of the "surreal" elements of growing up with a superstar father, from tour bus rides to random Disney World trips.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's so fun to look back…thinking back as an adult, I'm like, 'Wow, that's so, so surreal,'" Hailie told her co-host and childhood best friend Brittany Ednie on the podcast. "And those memories of me thinking those were normal things, now I look back like, 'Holy crap, that was cool.'"

Hailie Jade and Eminem Hailie Jade and Eminem | Credit: Hailie Jade/Instagram; Ke.Mazur/WireImage

Having been alongside Hailee for much of her adolescent years, Ednie added, "'I remember going on [the tour bus] and all our memories of being young were so cool and unique to look back at now. At the time, it felt so normal and not anything strange or different. We didn't know any better."

"That was so fun," Hailie replied. "I always like, think about that time. We went to Florida, my dad was working on something, and he set up for us to do, like, the limo and take it to Disney and we did the princess tea party, and he had the dresses waiting for us."

She continued, "And even then, at the time, we were so happy and so excited, but we didn't get to appreciate that moment as much as now when we talk about it and think back on it."

Hailie Jade Hailie Jade | Credit: Hailie Jade/Instagram

Last week, Hailie announced the podcast, which is titled as a clear nod to her father's 2000 mega hit, "The Real Slim Shady."

"Just a little shady podcast is about to drop," she teased via Instagram. "This project has been in the works for a while & i'm so excited for the first episode to be launching!!"

The influencer encouraged her 2.8 million followers to subscribe to the project's YouTube channel for "a sneak peek & hear what me & my cohost @britednie will be talking about 👀"

The podcast's Instagram page promises the hosts will "get a little shady" while discussing their lives and pop culture.

Last month, the Garnier brand ambassador filed an application to trademark Just a Little Shady and to sell merchandise including "hats, shirts and clothing jackets," according to documents obtained by the New York Post's Page Six.