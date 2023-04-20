Hailey Bieber Says She's Experienced 'Some of the Saddest, Hardest Moments Ever' in 2023

The model's honest Instagram post comes after her alleged social media drama with Selena Gomez

Published on April 20, 2023 06:55 AM
Hailey Bieber attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones
Hailey Bieber. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber is getting candid about her struggles.

The model, 26, took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share that she's been feeling "fragile" after a difficult start to the year.

"I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it's easier than admitting I'm having a hard time," Bieber began her post.

"But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I've ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least. And I know so many other people feel the same way I feel, so just know you're not alone 🫶."

She continued in a second post, "That being said, let's keep being there for one another. Let's be there for loved ones and friends and family and strangers."

"Let's just be there for people.. let's keep showing up for each other even when it's hard. We're better together 🤍," Bieber concluded.

Hailey Bieber Says She’s Experienced ‘Some of the Saddest, Hardest Moments Ever’ in 2023
Hailey Bieber's Instagram Story. Hailey Bieber Instagram

The Rhode Skin mogul's post comes after Selena Gomez, who is the ex of her husband Justin Bieber, asked fans to stop the "hate" towards her amid the pair's alleged social media drama, which also involved Hailey's pal Kylie Jenner.

Late last month, Gomez, 30, showed her support for Bieber on her Instagram Stories and asked for compassion.

"Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity," Gomez wrote.

"This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying," she continued. "I've always advocated for kindness and really want this to all stop."

Hailey Bieber Says She’s Experienced ‘Some of the Saddest, Hardest Moments Ever’ in 2023
Hailey Bieber's Instagram Story. Hailey Bieber Instagram

Later in the day, Hailey posted on her own Instagram Story and thanked the singer. "I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as [she] and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and [me]," she wrote.

"The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful. While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together."

Selena Gomez attends Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch; Hailey Bieber attends OBB Medias Grand Opening of OBB Studios
Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber. Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Bieber continued, "Things can always be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended. We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, including myself. In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity, and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion."

The alleged drama between Bieber and Gomez began in February. At the time, some people on social media accused Jenner, 25, and Bieber of making fun of Gomez when they posted about their eyebrows, following Gomez's jokey admission that she'd over-laminated her own brows in an Instagram Story post.

However, Jenner and Gomez swiftly shut the speculation down, with Jenner writing on TikTok, "This is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and i didn't see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly."

Gomez echoed Jenner's thoughts, adding, "Agreed @kyliejenner. It's all unnecessary. I'm a fan of Kylie!" in the comments section, according to Hollywood Life.

The Only Murders in the Building actress then found herself caught up in some more drama with Bieber when she responded to a resurfaced video of her mocking friend, singer Taylor Swift.

The clip showed Bieber on her old show Drop the Mic alongside her co-host Method Man. When the rapper referenced "Taylor Swift's last album," Hailey pretended to gag and stuck her tongue out before rolling her eyes.

Showing her support for Swift, 33, in the comments section of the viral video, Gomez wrote, "So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game."

Gomez dated musician Justin on and off for eight years until 2018. That same year, he rekindled his romance with Hailey and the pair went on to marry in September at an N.Y.C. courthouse. They celebrated their union with a religious ceremony in South Carolina in 2019.

Following Hailey and Justin's marriage, the two women have been pitted against each other, though both Gomez and Hailey have continuously attempted to shut down speculation of drama between them.

During a September 2022 interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Bieber stated that it's "all love" between her and Gomez and denied rumors she "stole" Justin from her. The following month, the women again tried to put any feud rumors to rest when they publicly posed for pictures together at a Los Angeles event.

Meanwhile, in January of this year, Bieber opened up about her 2022 health scare and the impact it has had on her ongoing physical and mental health.

The star was admitted to hospital in March 2022 with stroke-like symptoms caused by a blood clot in her brain. She was diagnosed with a patent foramen ovale or PFO, a small opening in the heart that didn't close the way it should after birth.

Describing the health experience as "very scary and very jarring", Bieber told The Run-Through with Vogue podcast, "It was definitely the scariest thing I've ever gone through," adding, "I struggled with a lot of anxiety after. I struggled with a little bit of PTSD [Post Traumatic Stress Disorder] of just like the fear of maybe it was gonna happen again."

