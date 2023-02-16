Hailey Bieber Kisses Husband Justin Bieber in Sweet New Post-Valentine's Day Pic

Hailey Bieber isn't afraid to share some PDA with her longtime love, Justin Bieber.

The 26-year-old model on Wednesday posted a cute snap to her Instagram Story that showed her and her husband, 28, engaged in a sweet smooch.

In the photo, both wore corresponding black tops — Justin accessorizing his short-sleeve tee with a pink beanie and Hailey adding gold hoop earrings to her long-sleeve look.

She kept her eyes closed for the pic, while Justin appeared to playfully lock eyes with the photographer behind the camera.

Three pink heart-and-arrow emojis were added to the picture, posted hours after Valentine's Day wrapped on Wednesday.

The two are no strangers to posting cozy photos together. Earlier this month they shared some intimate snippets of their Hawaii vacation celebrating their friend, professional surfer Kelia Moniz's 30th birthday.

In one photo, Hailey was seen close to Justin, almost touching her nose to his cheek while glancing at the camera as he looks away with a smile.

A few other photos captured the two smiling while sitting together at a table as Hailey held and kissed a baby in her arms.

The vacation getaway was the latest travel destination for the couplem who rung in 2023 with a snowy escape to Aspen, Colorado accompanied by more famous friends, Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou.

"Holiday Dump ❄️☀️" Hailey wrote alongside a carousel of photos from the getaway, including a cute snap of her sitting in her husband's lap decked out in snow gear. "Best times. best friends. Happy New Year ✨✨🤍."

She also shared a few videos of her trudging through fresh snow piled up to her knees and dancing along to Tame Impala's "The Less I Know the Better" on New Year's Eve.

Hailey and Justin celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary in September. The pair tied the knot at a New York City courthouse just two months after their Bahamas engagement in July 2018.

Almost a year after their secret wedding, the couple held a larger ceremony in South Carolina attended by their close friends and family.

In an episode of Justin's Seasons docu-series released in 2020, he opened up about their marriage saying, "to share my life with [Hailey] just makes it so much more rewarding."

"He was the first person I ever had real feelings for," Hailey added. "When things kind of went south for a little bit and we went our separate ways, I just knew that no matter what the outcome was going to be, he was going to be somebody that I loved for the rest of my life. No matter what, he was always going to hold a special place in my heart."