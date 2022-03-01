Last month, Baldwin told WSJ Magazine she's "still super young," and would rather wait to have a baby

Hailey Baldwin Says the 'Most Beautiful Part' of Life Is Justin Bieber on His 28th Birthday

Hailey Baldwin is counting 28 years worth of blessings!

Justin Bieber celebrated his 28th birthday on Tuesday, and to mark the occasion, his model wife shared a special social media tribute to the singer.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy birthday my baby… there are a lot of amazing and beautiful things about this life, but the most beautiful part is that I get to live it with you," she wrote on Instagram alongside a carousel of sweet photos of the couple from various occasions.

"I love you.. here's to 28," Baldwin, 25, ended the post.

Last week, a rep for Bieber confirmed he had tested positive for COVID-19 along with others on his team — and consequently postponed his Las Vegas show to June.

Meanwhile, during a recent cover interview with WSJ Magazine for the Spring Women's Fashion issue, the supermodel told the outlet she changed her mind about when she wants to have a baby.

"I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try. But there's a reason they call it try, right? You don't know how long that process is ever going to take. Definitely no kids this year; that would be a little bit hectic, I think."

After Baldwin and Bieber tied the knot in 2018, they were both outspoken about their desire to start a family. The Justice singer previously said he was hoping they'd "start trying" for a baby last year.

However, Baldwin told WSJ that because she's still young, there's more she would like to accomplish before starting a family.

"There's this thing that happens for women when you get married. Everybody always assumes it's: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby," she explained. "Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business?"

RELATED VIDEO: Justin & Hailey Bieber are Soulmates: Celebrity Astrology Investigation

"I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to want to have kids super, super young. Then I turned 25 and I'm like, I'm still super, super young!" Baldwin added.

In November, Baldwin celebrated her 25th birthday and the "Ghost" singer wished his "queen" a happy birthday on social media.

Alongside a photo carousel on Instagram of the couple, Bieber wrote, "To my beloved birthday squish. My heart belongs to you. My eyes belong to you, my lips belong to you. I am yours. I am so blessed to be yours. You are my forever. Life has never made more sense until you became my wife."