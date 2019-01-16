Justin Bieber's Mom Raves Over Son's New Wife Hailey Baldwin in Adorable Selfie: 'What a Gift'

placeholder
Robyn Merrett
January 15, 2019 10:37 PM

Hailey Baldwin is getting along just fine with her mother-in-law!

On Tuesday, Justin Bieber‘s mom Pattie Mallette shared a sweet selfie of herself with Baldwin, 21.

“What a gift!” Mallette, 43, wrote adding a heart-eyed emoji.

In the shot, Baldwin can be seen planting a kiss on Mallette’s cheek.

“Love you,” Baldwin, who secretly married Bieber, 24, at a New York City courthouse in September, commented on the post.

Earlier on Tuesday, the newlyweds were spotted out in Los Angeles wearing matching pink ensembles.

Bieber sported a pink hoodie paired with black sweatpants and Vans. Meanwhile, Baldwin rocked a pink tracksuit, white sneakers and pulled her newly dyed pink tresses into a sleek bun.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Spends One-on-One Time with Future Father-in-Law Stephen Baldwin

Although the couple officially tied the knot a few months ago, they plan on having an intimate ceremony for friends and family — but they’re in no rush.

“They’ve been figuring out the perfect time to do it, and they both feel like the sooner, the better,” a source close to Bieber told PEOPLE. “They’re still figuring it out.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin
Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

Bieber and Baldwin initially eyed a January bash but will likely push to a later month.

RELATED: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Hawaii After ‘Special’ 2018: Source

“They’re working with the schedules of all their friends and family to make sure they can be surrounded by the people they love,” adds the source. “There’s no real rush. They’re already legally married, but they’re very excited about throwing a celebration with their loved ones.”

The once on-and-off couple — who previously dated before a messy 2016 breakup — rekindled their relationship this summer, before Bieber proposed to Baldwin in the Bahamas on July 7.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.